DOGE: $333M in loans to people over age 115, $312M in loans to kids 11 or younger

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 10, 2025

The federal government handed out $333 million in taxpayer dollars in the form of loans to individuals over age 115 and another $312 million to children age 11 and under, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) found.

DOGE said over the weekend that it found that the Small Business Administration (SBA) allegedly granted the loans and that both agencies are now investigating the matter.

DOGE wrote in a post to X that it found that the SBA issued 3,095 loans for $333 million to borrowers whose age was listed at over 115 years old. Those borrowers, DOGE said, were listed as alive in the Social Security database, and in one instance, a 157-year-old individual received loans worth $36,000, including Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan loans.

DOGE added that, in the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, the SBA granted 5,593 loans worth $312 million “to borrowers whose only listed owner was 11 years old or younger at the time of the loan.”

“While it is possible to have business arrangements where this is legal, that is highly unlikely for these 5,593 loans, as they all also used an SSN (Social Security number) with the incorrect name,” DOGE said in a post to X.

Additionally, DOGE said a U.S. Department of Agriculture contract worth $10.3 million that was started for “identifying unnecessary contracts” had been canceled, noting that it was one of 162 non-essential contracts that had been terminated.

On March 7, a group of labor unions asked a federal court for an emergency order to stop DOGE from accessing the Social Security data of millions of Americans.

The motion for emergency relief was was in federal court in Maryland by the legal services group Democracy Forward against the Social Security Administration and its acting commissioner, Leland Dudek. The unions want the court to block DOGE’s access to the vast troves of personal data held by the agency.

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!