‘Do you hear yourself?’ Vance destroys DNC state media, takes fight to Walz’s backyard

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance dismantled ABC personality Martha Raddatz on “This Week” Sunday morning, during which Raddatz attempted to downplay concerns about Venezuelan gangs taking over apartment complexes in Aurora, Colorado.

Vance also visited the Minneapolis police station that was burned to the ground while Democrat Gov. Tim Walz did nothing to stop the Antifa/BLM rioting during the summer of 2020.

