Died suddenly: Brazilian gospel singer Pedro Henrique, 30

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 15, 2023

Brazilian gospel singer Pedro Henrique collapsed and died mid-way though a live concert on Wednesday. He was 30.

The performer’s label, Todah Music, announced on Instagram that Henrique had suffered a heart attack, though an official cause of death has not been reported.

Henrique was performing in the city of Feira de Santana for a private “religious” concert when he collapsed in front of the crowd, according to Brazilian authorities.

Footage posted by TMZ shows Henrique interacting with the crowd and singing the song “Vai Ser Tão Lindo” when he appears to lose his balance … falling backward in front of his band before falling heavily onto the stage.

“There are very difficult situations in life for which we have no explanation,” the label wrote in a Portuguese-language Instagram post.

Henrique is survived by his wife and 2-month-old daughter.

Henrique’s single “Medley: Levanta / Não Fica Assim / Descendência (Ao Vivo)” was released on Thursday.

He was set to perform in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro later this month.

