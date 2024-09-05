Democrats for Trump: The expanding club includes the Nebraska Walz clan, Malik Obama

by WorldTribune Staff, September 5, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



The Nebraska Walz clan were not on stage with their relative Tim Walz at the Democratic National Convention.

What, were they too busy pulling up Trump 2024 yard signs in the Cornhusker State?

More like putting up Trump signs.

The Nebraska Walzes are all in for GOP candidate Donald Trump in 2024.

The image at left showing eight Walz family members wearing T-shirts for Trump, was first shared by a family friend and later posted by Charles W. Herbster, a former Nebraska gubernatorial candidate and ally of Trump.

Herbster’s original caption stated: “Tim Walz’s family back in Nebraska wants you to know something.”

Trump subsequently posted it on his Truth Social profile.

Newsweek reports: “When asked about the authenticity of the picture, a representative for Herbster told Newsweek that those in the photo are related to Walz through his grandfather’s brother and that it was shared by a family friend. The family gave Herbster permission to publish it online.”

Walz supporters, that being Tim Walz, have said they are not close, and some are not even familiar, with the Nebraska Walzes.

One family member the Democrat veep nominee’s supporters can’t dismiss as distant, Tim’s older brother Jeff, wrote in a social media post: “I’m 100% opposed to all his ideology. My family wasn’t given any notice that he was selected and denied security the days after.”

A Trump supporter said in a reply post: “Help MAGA … Get on stage with President Trump and endorse him…; Help save this country…”

“I’ve thought hard about doing something like that!” Jeff replied. “I’m torn between that and just keeping my family out of it. The stories I could tell. Not the type of character you want making decisions about your future.”

Meanwhile, Malik Obama, the half-brother of former President Barack Obama, has announced his support for Trump.

Malik has long been a supporter of Trump having endorsed him the previous two presidential elections. On Wednesday, he posted on social meda: “I am Malik Obama. I’m a registered Republican and I’m voting for President Donald Trump.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who sought the Democrat nomination for president before going independent, has also publicly endorsed Trump.

