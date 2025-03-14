DEI activist allegedly helped minority candidates cheat on air traffic controller exam

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 14, 2025

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said he has launched an investigation into allegations that a diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) activist provided minority candidates the answers before they took the air traffic controller exam.

“I am launching a full investigation into the DEI hiring allegations at the FAA immediately. If true, swift accountability will come for those responsible. We need the best and brightest, not buzzword, DEI hires,” Duffy wrote in a post to X.

Duffy initiated the investigation after a top DEI activist was reportedly caught on voicemail offering minority air traffic controller candidates the opportunity to cheat on the entry exam.

Related: Musk urges ‘total overhaul’ of air traffic control system; ‘Situation is extremely dire’, March 2, 2025

“There are some valuable pieces of information that I have taken a screenshot of and I am going to send that to you via email,” Shelton Snow, an influential figure at the National Black Coalition of the Federal Aviation Employees (NBCFAE), allegedly said.

Snow, an air traffic operations supervisor based out of New York, allegedly said, “I am about 99.99 percent sure that it is exactly how you need to answer each question.”

The Daily Mail reported: “Exactly how many applicants were able to capitalize on Snow’s brazen offer to secure coveted controller jobs responsible for the safety of millions of fliers remains a mystery.”

Matthew Douglas, a former NBCFAE member said: “I know several people who cheated and I know several people who are controlling planes as we speak.”

The prospect of cheating at the FAA arises as the D.C. area reels from a deadly collision at Ronald Reagan airport in January.

President Donald Trump has vowed to purge DEI policies and employees government wide.

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!