Critical electoral state NC got $750 million from Team Biden for resettling migrants

The Biden-Harris administration has spent $750 million to resettle migrants in North Carolina and continues to do so even after the Hurricane Helene disaster killed hundreds and devastated communities in the western part of the state.

A large chunk of the funding, $536 millions, comes via the Department of Health and Human Services through a program called Administration for Children and Families (ACF), reported a researcher who runs the RandoLand.us website.

The Biden-Harris ACF has awarded a total of $286 million in contracts related to an illegal alien intake facility in Greensboro, with $145 million outlayed as of July 5. The 800-bed facility is located at American Hebrew Academy, which was awarded $50.4 million for the five-year lease.

ACF has also awarded over $230 million in contracts to New York-based Deployed Resources LLC for security, maintenance, and janitorial services for the Greensboro intake facility, the report said.

Another $5 million contract for security guard services was awarded to Chenega Naswik International LLC.

Over $221 million in primary grant awards have been issued during the Biden-Harris administration for refugee aid and assistance services to be performed in North Carolina.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services was awarded $107 million in grants for various refugee assistance programs during, including $39 million for “refugee cash and medical assistance” and $68 million for “refugee support services and set asides”. Over 200 subgrants were issued with these funds throughout the state to local governments.

The spending documented by RandoLand is only for refugees, not the many other categories of migrants now being welcomed by Biden’s deputies, the website operator told Breitbart News:

“Just in the Department of Health and Human Services, I’ve got a database of about $30 billion in spending since 2021, and then another $10 billion … from the Department of State. That’s just a few different buckets of money right there. Once I start looking into other buckets, I can’t imagine how much I’m going to find in those.”

The RandoLand.us site also listed some of the many smaller grants passed down to groups that help settle the refugees and other migrants in American communities:

The open borders advocacy group U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants was awarded a $3 million grant for services to Afghan refugees, as well as a $350,000 grant for an “Employer Engagement Program”.

North Carolina African Services Coalition (NCASC) was awarded a $500,000 grant for the “Triad Refugee Business Center and a $260,000 grant for its Refugee Academic and Cultural Education (RACE) program. NCASC provides comprehensive case management services and serves as an intermediary for the Ethiopian Development Council to implement the Preferred Communities Program. NCASC also provides comprehensive assistance with obtaining Social Security cards and enrolling in welfare benefits, as well as free legal services.

Breitbart’s Neil Munro noted:

“Since 2021, Biden’s deputies have extracted roughly 10 million migrants from many countries via a variety of legal, illegal, quasi-legal, and temporary pathways. That policy has reduced Americans’ wages, career opportunities, workplace investment, innovation, and exports — but has also boosted the migrants, their government-funded helpers, employers, and major investors on Wall Street.

“The migrants and refugees are valued by business groups as potential workers to replace marginal Americans, as government-funded consumers, and as rent-spiking, apartment-sharing renters.”

Hey ⁦@FEMA, 800 beds in Greensboro are available. The U.S. Govt. has a $50 million lease and it’s currently unoccupied. While the center is waiting to house apprehended illegals, maybe you could take care of our own western North Carolinians first. pic.twitter.com/uWL0LEbkF7 — Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) October 3, 2024

