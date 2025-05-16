Conservative holdouts double down, Trump tax bill fails in committee

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 16, 2025

President Donald Trump’s “big beautiful bill” failed to get through the House Budget Committee on Friday as conservative Republicans doubled down on their “no” votes.

The reconciliation bill was voted down by a vote of 16-21, with GOP Reps. Chip Roy of Texas, Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Josh Breechen of Oklahoma, Ralph Norman of South Carolina, and Lloyd Smucker of Pennsylvania (who flipped his vote) all voting “no”.

Smucker likely flipped “no” to preserve the ability to reconsider the bill at a later time, analysts said.

“This bill falls profoundly short. It does not do what we say it does with respect to deficits,” Roy said.

“I am unable to support this package in its current form, but I look forward to strengthening this bill to ensure that it does pass, so that we fulfill all of our America First promises to the American people,” Clyde said.

The conservatives who voted “no” said the bill must include a faster phase-in of Medicaid work requirements, a ban on undocumented immigrants receiving federal benefits, and immediate termination of Inflation Reduction Act clean energy provisions.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social on Friday morning:

Republicans MUST UNITE behind, “THE ONE, BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL!” Not only does it cut Taxes for ALL Americans, but it will kick millions of Illegal Aliens off of Medicaid to PROTECT it for those who are the ones in real need. The Country will suffer greatly without this Legislation, with their Taxes going up 65%. It will be blamed on the Democrats, but that doesn’t help our Voters. We don’t need “GRANDSTANDERS” in the Republican Party. STOP TALKING, AND GET IT DONE! It is time to fix the MESS that Biden and the Democrats gave us. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

House Budget Committee Chairman Rep. Jody Arrington of Texas said after the vote: “I do not anticipate us coming back today.”

