Complaint to D.C. court calls for ‘immediate suspension’ of Hunter Biden’s bar license

by WorldTribune Staff, June 17, 2024



Who is allowed to practice law in the Swamp?

D.C. Bar records show Hunter Biden was admitted to the bar on April 9, 2007. He was still listed in “good standing” as of June 12, the day after he was convicted on three felony gun charges.

On June 14, the Marco Polo group, which published a comprehensive print and online Report on the Biden Laptop, [see excerpts] asked the D.C. Bar to suspend the first son’s law license.

“The immediate suspension of Biden’s D.C. bar license is required by your own provisions: Section 10(c) of Rule XI states, in relevant part, ‘Upon the filing of certified copy of the record or docket entry demonstrating that an attorney has been found guilty of a serious crime, the Court shall enter an order immediately suspending the attorney,” Marco Polo founder Garrett Ziegler wrote in a letter to the D.C. Bar.

Section 10(b) of the rule identifies a “serious crime” as “any felony.”

“In the chance that Biden has not notified your Office of the conviction (which he is required to do), we are taking the opportunity to do so now,” Ziegler wrote in the letter, which was also signed by president of The Schlafly Eagles and D.C. Bar member Ed Martin, and California Bar member Tyler Nixon.

Wayne L. Johnson, a retired Navy commander and member of the Judge Advocate General Corps, called on the D.C. Bar to reveiw Hunter Biden’s qualifications to practice law.

“[Neither the] D.C. Bar, nor any other state bar, should want such a lowlife as a member,” Johnson told The Washington Times. “Hunter is truly a disgrace to the legal profession.”

In the aftermath of the 2020 elections, a massive nationwide “lawfare” campaign has targeted attorneys who worked for or in any way supported former President Donald J. Trump. As a result, many of those attorney have either been disbarred in D.C. and in several states, forced into retirement or obliged to spend funds far beyond their means to defend their right to practice law.

Wikipedia defines the terms as follows:

In the United States, admission to the bar is permission granted by a particular court system to a lawyer to practice law in that system. This is to be distinguished from membership in a bar association. …. Although bar associations historically existed as unincorporated voluntary associations, nearly all bar associations have since been organized (or reorganized) as corporations.

Among the attorneys targeted after backing President Donald Trump’s contesting of the 2020 election are the following:

Rudy Giuliani : Giuliani, who led Trump’s post-election efforts and played , was charged in Arizona for his role in trying to overturn the 2020 election — where he initially tried to evade being served — after already being criminally charged in Georgia. The former mayor has had his law license suspended in Washington, D.C. and proceedings are underway to determine if he should be fully disbarred; he’s also been sued for defamation by voting machine companies Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic and was ordered to pay $148 million to Georgia election workers whom he defamed, which resulted in Giuliani declaring bankruptcy.

: Giuliani, who led Trump’s post-election efforts and played , was charged in Arizona for his role in trying to overturn the 2020 election — where he initially tried to evade being served — after already being criminally charged in Georgia. The former mayor has had his law license suspended in Washington, D.C. and proceedings are underway to determine if he should be fully disbarred; he’s also been sued for defamation by voting machine companies Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic and was ordered to pay $148 million to Georgia election workers whom he defamed, which resulted in Giuliani declaring bankruptcy. John Eastman : Eastman was also reportedly charged in Arizona, after already being indicted in Georgia and having 11 charges filed against him by counsel for the California State Bar stemming from his efforts to challenge the election results with Trump. A judge recommended in March that Eastman be disbarred and sanctioned $10,000 for his post-election efforts, which the lawyer intends to appeal. Eastman’s license is suspended in D.C. pending a final disposition in the California court proceedings, chief judge of the D.C. Court of Appeals, Anna Blackburne-Rigsby, said in an order filed on May 3.

: Eastman was also reportedly charged in Arizona, after already being indicted in Georgia and having 11 charges filed against him by counsel for the California State Bar stemming from his efforts to challenge the election results with Trump. A judge recommended in March that Eastman be disbarred and sanctioned $10,000 for his post-election efforts, which the lawyer intends to appeal. license is suspended in D.C. pending a final disposition in the California court proceedings, chief judge of the D.C. Court of Appeals, Anna Blackburne-Rigsby, said in an order filed on May 3. Christina Bobb : Bobb was reportedly charged in Arizona, the first charges the attorney and former One America News anchor — who now serves as an attorney for the Republican National Committee — has so far faced. The lawyer joined Trump’s legal team in November 2020, according to the Washington Post, and the indictment cites a text message that ties the lawyer to the “fake elector” scheme in which GOP officials submitted false slates of electors to Congress claiming Trump won their states.

: Bobb was reportedly charged in Arizona, the first charges the attorney and former One America News anchor — who now serves as an attorney for the Republican National Committee — has so far faced. The lawyer joined Trump’s legal team in November 2020, according to the Washington Post, and the indictment cites a text message that ties the lawyer to the “fake elector” scheme in which GOP officials submitted false slates of electors to Congress claiming Trump won their states. Jeffrey Clark : Former DOJ attorney Clark, who faced charges from the D.C. bar for aiding Trump’s post-election efforts from within the agency, broke at least one rule of professional conduct related to his actions after 2020 election, a D.C. ethics committee found in a preliminary ruling, setting the stage for possible punishment or even disbarment — Clark was also criminally charged in Georgia.

: Former DOJ attorney Clark, who faced charges from the D.C. bar for aiding Trump’s post-election efforts from within the agency, broke at least one rule of professional conduct related to his actions after 2020 election, a D.C. ethics committee found in a preliminary ruling, setting the stage for possible punishment or even disbarment — Clark was also criminally charged in Georgia. Alina Habba : Habba, who’s representing Trump in many of his post-presidency legal battles, has been sanctioned multiple times in Trump’s failed lawsuit against Hillary Clinton.

: Habba, who’s representing Trump in many of his post-presidency legal battles, has been sanctioned multiple times in Trump’s failed lawsuit against Hillary Clinton. Cleta Mitchell : Mitchell, who participated in Trump’s phone call in which he urged Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn the state’s election results, resigned from her law firm Foley & Lardner in January 2021, saying she left the firm due to a “massive pressure campaign” against her from the Left to oust her over her associations with Trump.

: Mitchell, who participated in Trump’s phone call in which he urged Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn the state’s election results, resigned from her law firm Foley & Lardner in January 2021, saying she left the firm due to a “massive pressure campaign” against her from the Left to oust her over her associations with Trump. Lin Wood, who made claims about the existence of widespread election fraud during the 2020 U.S. presidential election faced investigation and possible disciplinary action by the State Bar of Georgia. He surrendered his law license and asked to retire rather than face disbarment. Wood became known as a “celebrity lawyer” specializing in defamation lawsuits and represented Richard Jewell, the security guard falsely accused in the Centennial Olympic Park bombing in Atlanta in 1996.

The government used data taken from the Biden laptop – which he failed to retrieve from a Wilmington, Delaware, computer repair store in April 2019 – to prove its case that the first son was addicted to crack cocaine when he bought the firearm.

The repair shop owner – John Paul Mac Isaac – gave Biden’s hard drive to the FBI after noticing evidence of illegal activity. But he first made a copy, which he gave to attorney Robert Costello in August 2020. Giuliani, then a client of Costello’s, provided the NY Post with a copy of the hard drive in October 2020, which led to a series of stories that were suppressed by social media and dismissed by top U.S. intelligence officials in the weeks before the 2020 presidential election.

The Marco Polo research group made its detailed findings from the Biden laptop available to the public including media organizations and U.S. government officials.

