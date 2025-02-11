Carlson: Ukrainians using U.S. taxpayer funds for luxury vacations

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 11, 2025

Ukrainians are living the high life courtesy of U.S. taxpayers, Tucker Carlson said in a new broadcast.

During his recent trip to a very exclusive ski resort in the European Alps, Carlson said he found a whole lot of Ukrainians dropping a whole lot of cash.

“All the visitors are Ukrainians, and they’re rolling into D’Hermes and dropping a million dollars in an afternoon,” Carlson said.

“All through Europe you see this. The richest people are the Ukrainians.”

Revolver News noted: “That’s right — the very people we’ve been told are suffering in a war-torn disaster zone are actually sipping champagne in ski lodges.”

Carlson also said it is a “fact” that Ukraine’s military is selling “up to half” of the weapons sent by the United States.

Some of those weapons, Carlson added, are winding up in the hands of “our actual enemies,” including the Mexican cartels.

He went on to say that U.S. intelligence agencies, notably the CIA, are not only aware of this illicit trade but are profiting from it.

This one will piss you off the most today. I’m having a hard time just hearing this without wanting to EXPLODE just wow pic.twitter.com/V8KYUqYbDs — Dr. C (@OG_DrC) February 10, 2025

As Revolver News noted:”Should we really be surprised? The little guy running the Ukraine racket claims he lost track of $100 billion — like he just misplaced it under a couch cushion or something.”

Do you know what happened to the 100 Billion? Zelensky claims $100 billion out of the $177 billion we gave them is somehow missing: I don’t know what happened pic.twitter.com/QFSx7uXFxV — Johnny Midnight ⚡️ (@its_The_Dr) February 3, 2025

