California rail workers fired for refusing Covid jab awarded $1 million each in federal lawsuit

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 25, 2024

A federal jury on Wednesday awarded more than $1 million each to six workers who were fired by the San Francisco Bay area BART rail system for refusing to take the Covid jab.

BART’s board of directors voted eight to one in 2021 to mandate the Covid injection for employees.

The six employees claimed religious exemptions but said in the lawsuit they were not accommodated by the transit agency, and subsequently lost their jobs.

An accommodation could have meant that they were able to work from home or get tested regularly for Covid, the lawsuit said.

The verdict form given to jurors asked, “Has BART proven that the plaintiff could not be reasonably accommodated without undue hardship?”

The jury came back unanimously saying that “NO not proven by BART.” In all six cases they sided with the former employees.

BART is reportedly already between $350 and $400 million in the red.

The BART case is similar to a Covid vax mandate case in Tennessee. In that trial the jury awarded more than $600,000 to the plaintiff who did not get the injection despite a mandate to do so.

