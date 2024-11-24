California judge: Mom can proceed with chemical castration of trans boy, 12, against father’s wishes

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 24, 2024

A California judge has ruled that the mother of a 12-year-old boy who allegedly identifies as a girl named “Luna” can proceed with chemical castration of the boy against the father’s wishes.

The ruling by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mark Juhas “dealt a devastating blow to a Texas father in his years-long fight to stop his ex-wife” from getting the trans procedure for his son, the New York Post reported on Friday.

The father, Jeff Younger, announced on X that he “lost all parental rights” over his twin sons after the judge granted his estranged pediatrician ex-wife Anne Georgulas the authority to “castrate” his 12-year-old son James.

“I lost all parental rights to my sons. Goodbye, boys. Perhaps, we will meet when you are adults. California Judge Juhas gave my ex-wife authority to castrate my son, James.” Younger wrote, referring to a treatment known as chemical castration.

The treatment involves the use of puberty-blocking drugs to stop sex hormone production. Unlike surgical castration, chemical castration does not remove organs. The Biden-Harris Department of Health and Human Services claims this practice is reversible, but the long-term sexual side effects are unknown. Studies have also reported symptoms such as loss of bone density.

In 2018, Georgulas insisted James, who was 6 at the time, identified as female and wished to wear dresses and be called “Luna” instead.

Younger said that James behaved like a boy when they were together — and that the gender confusion was due to his mother’s influence.

Georgulas sought a restraining order against Younger to block him from entering the twins’ school or telling other parents or students “that the gender of Luna is different than a girl named Luna,” The Washington Post reported at the time.

In 2019, Texas courts granted both parents joint custody. Georgulas won sole custody of the children in 2021 — with the caveat that she must seek Younger’s consent for medical procedures related to James’s alleged gender dysphoria, The Texan reported.

In 2022, Georgulas relocated with James and his twin brother Jude to California to take advantage of the state’s “trans sanctuary” law that allows parents to pursue trans treatments for their children without legal interference from other states.

Younger petitioned the Texas Supreme Court to have his sons returned to Texas before California’s law went into effect, but the court denied his request.

As of this year, 25 states have banned medical treatments on children who identify as transgender. A challenge to one of those states heads to the Supreme Court next month.

President-elect Donald Trump has vowed: “On Day 1, I will sign an executive order instructing every federal agency to cease the promotion of sex or gender transition at any age. They’re not going to do it anymore.”

