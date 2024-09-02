California Democrats vote down bill to end state tax on tips

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 2, 2024

Legislation introduced by Republicans last week to end California’s state tax on tips was struck down by Democrats.

The Center Square reported: “In a mirror of national politics, California Republicans followed former President Donald Trump’s lead by proposing to end taxes on tips. … California Democrats said no, shooting down the proposed amendment in the California Senate.”

Trump has said that while Kamala Harris is copying his “no tax on tips” idea, only he will actually pass it.

Republicans say they are ready to pass it through Congress if he wins in November.

Supporting hospitality & service industry workers means letting them keep what they earn. Exempting tips from state income taxes will help make life more affordable for Californians trying to live life in the most unaffordable state in the US. Yet, Senate Dems voted NO. pic.twitter.com/eAaff6XJSZ — CA Senate Republicans (@CASenReps) August 30, 2024

Urgent: Support Free Press Foundation

Help Wanted