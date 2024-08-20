Biden’s bitter last stand was past his bedtime; Trump scorns ‘angry’ lies

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 20, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Democrats who engineered a coup to remove Joe Biden from the 2024 presidential ticket figured if they waited long enough Monday night the 81-year-old would fall asleep and his speech to the Democratic National Convention (DNC) would not happen.

But the ornery Biden stayed up past his bedtime to deliver one more angry get-off-my-lawn tirade.

In his bitter last stand, Biden, who gave Democrats more than 50 years of devoted service only to be cast out along with the 14 million votes he received in the primary, insisted that it was his leadership under which “democracy has prevailed” and and now “it must be preserved” under a Harris administration.

Biden said the country was at an “inflection point” that could determine “the fate of our nation and the world for decades to come. That’s not hyperbole. We’re in the battle for the very soul of America.”

He then preceded to repeat several long-time leftist talking points that have been debunked, some by leftist fact-checkers.

Biden recounted Charlottesville, repeating the lie about the “fine people on both sides” line from Trump that Democrats have latched onto even though it has been proven false.

Biden claimed he has guided the country to “one of the most extraordinary four years of progress ever, period,” adding “wages up, inflation down, way down,” and that “we finally beat Big Pharma.”

Biden said Trump calling the U.S. a “failing nation” under the Biden administration sends a “message around the world. When he talks about America being a failing nation, he says we’re losing. He’s the loser. He’s dead wrong.”

Biden also claimed that Trump “killed the strongest bipartisan border deal in the history of the United States” and that Biden had to take executive action. In reality, which is pretty much everyone acknowledges is tough for Old Joe after 8 p.m., it wasn’t until nearly 3 and a half years into his term that Biden issued an executive order on the border that still allows in at least 1.5 million illegal immigrants every year.

“I made a lot of mistakes in my career, but I gave my best to you,” Biden said. “I gave my best for 50 years, like many of you, I give my heart and soul to our nation.” He noted that he is now “too old to stay as president.”

Trump responded on Truth Social:

