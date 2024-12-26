Biden orders Pentagon to continue shipping weapons to Ukraine

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 26, 2024

Despite the opposition of a majority of Americans and President-elect Donald Trump’s pledge to quickly end the war, Joe Biden has ordered the U.S. Defense Department to continue sending weapons to Ukraine.

Biden’s directive to the Pentagon came on Wednesday, the same day Russia launched a missile attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in multiple cities.

Biden vowed the U.S. will “continue to work tirelessly to strengthen Ukraine’s position in its defense against Russian forces.”

He added: “The purpose of this outrageous attack was to cut off the Ukrainian people’s access to heat and electricity during winter and to jeopardize the safety of its grid. Let me be clear: the Ukrainian people deserve to live in peace and safety. The United States and the international community must continue to stand with Ukraine until it triumphs over Russia’s aggression.”

A CBS News/YouGov poll taken late last month found that Most Americans oppose continuous U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

The poll, which was conducted days after Biden authorized Ukraine to use of American Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) to attack inside Russia, found that 51 percent of Americans do not support providing military aid and weapons to Ukraine, while 49 percent do.”

Those under 65 are more inclined to oppose sending aid and weapons, while a majority of those 65 and older support helping Ukraine, the poll found.

Of those under 30, 53 percent are against military aid, as are 54 percent of those in the 30-44 and 45-64 demographics. Meanwhile, six in ten Americans 65 and older favor weapons shipments and military aid.

There is also a divide along party lines, with 72 percent of Democrats supporting aid, while 64 percent of Republicans and 54 percent of independents oppose it.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday said the Kremlin is willing to work with Trump’s incoming administration to improve relations if the U.S. has serious intentions to do so but it is up to Washington to make the first move.

“If the signals that are coming from the new team in Washington to restore the dialogue that Washington interrupted after the start of a special military operation (war in Ukraine), are serious, of course, we will respond to them,” Lavrov told reporters in Moscow.

Trump, who will return as U.S. president on Jan. 20, has vowed to swiftly end the war in Ukraine.

Trump’s designated Ukraine envoy, retired Lieutenant-General Keith Kellogg, told Fox News on Dec. 18 that both sides were ready for peace talks and that Trump was in a perfect position to execute a deal to end the war.

