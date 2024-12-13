Biden commutes sentence of CCP-tied prisoner who had 47,000 child sex files on computer

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 13, 2024

Prior to pardoning his son Hunter on Dec. 1, Joe Biden secretly issued commutations of jail sentences to three Chinese nationals in November, including one with ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) who was caught with 47,000 images and videos of child pornography on his computer.

The commutations for Yanjun Xu, Jin Shanlin, and Ji Chaoqun were dated Nov. 22 and were part of a prisoner swap for three Americans held in China.

Yanjun Xu had been convicted of espionage, Ji of fraud, and Jin of possessing child pornography.

Yanjun Xu was originally sentenced to 20 years in prison for espionage, court documents show. The Department of Justice said he was operating as a Chinese intelligence officer while targeting American aviation companies for trade secrets. He specifically targeted GE Aviation, a Cincinnati firm, to acquire an exclusive aircraft component.

Ji Chaoqun was working in the United States under the Chinese Ministry of State Security and was being directed by Yanjun Xu, who was his handler, court documents show. Ji eventually applied to join the U.S. Army through a program that accepts legal immigrants with vital language skills with plans to eventually become a citizen and obtain a security clearance, the DOJ said. When he applied, he lied, claiming he had no contacts with foreign government officials, prosecutors alleged.

Jin Shaolin was studying as a doctoral student at Southern Methodist University when he was caught with more than 47,000 images and videos of child pornography on his computer, according to the Dallas Morning News. Jin reportedly has CCP connections, according to the outlet. He pled guilty to the charges and was serving an eight year prison sentence for the offenses.

The three Chinese nationals were part of a Thanksgiving holiday prisoner swap with communist China for three Americans detained there, officials told Just the News.

The Xi Jinping government in Beijing released Americans Mark Swidan, Kai Li, and John Leung.

Swidan, a Texas businessman, had been detained since 2012 and was sentenced to death in 2019 on drug-related charges. A United Nations working group had deemed the charges baseless.

Li, of New York, had in 2019 been sentenced to 10 years on espionage charges. The U.S. State Department classified the charges as unfounded.

Leung, an American with permanent residence in Hong Kong, was sentenced to life in prison on espionage charges in 2021.

