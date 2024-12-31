Biden bans oil, gas development in Nevada mountains for 20 years

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 31, 2024

Less than a month before it exits the White House, the Biden-Harris regime on Monday banned oil, gas, and geothermal development on federal land in northeastern Nevada’s Ruby Mountains for the next 20 years.

The administration claimed the move is in response to requests from Native American tribes, conservationists, and outdoor sports enthusiasts.

“The Ruby Mountains are cherished by local communities for their scenic value, cultural heritage, numerous wildlife and benefit to the local economy through a thriving outdoor recreation industry,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement.

“Today, we are taking an important and sensible step to pause new oil and gas leasing to ensure that we have the science and public input necessary to inform proposed protections of the Ruby Mountains area for future generations.”

The order, which effectively halts any new energy exploration in the region, covers an estimated 264,000 acres of federal land.

“Critics argue this is another clear example of Biden’s commitment to strangling domestic energy production in favor of appeasing radical environmentalist groups,” The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft wrote on Tuesday.

President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team has laid out a wide-ranging energy plan that will go into effect days after Trump takes office that would approve export permits for new liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects and increase oil drilling off the U.S. coast and on federal lands.

Biden put a freeze on new LNG export permits in January 2024 to study the environmental impacts, in an election-year move aimed at making gains with the party’s green voting blocs.

Without the export permits, developers cannot go ahead with multi-year construction plans for new projects. Projects delayed include Venture Global’s CP2, Commonwealth LNG, and Energy Transfer’s (ET.N), all of which are in Louisiana.

The United States is the world’s top producer of natural gas.

Trump has said he will seek to approve the Keystone Pipeline, which was halted after Joe Biden canceled a key permit on his first day in office.

Trump would also call on Congress to provide new funding so he can replenish the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve, established as an emergency crude oil supply and which was depleted under Biden when energy prices spiked amid his drastic reduction in of domestic production. Replenishing the reserve would boost short-term oil demand and encourage U.S. production.

