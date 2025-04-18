Beat the press: Covid truths from a new White House website

by WorldTribune Staff, April 18, 2025 Real World News



Covid truths which have been reported by independent media, including WorldTribune.com, since the get-go are now appearing on a new Trump White House website.

Following a 10-year Trump tactic of going around the legacy media, directly to the American public, The White House website confirms that “public health officials often mislead the American people through conflicting messaging, knee-jerk reactions, and a lack of transparency. Most egregiously, the federal government demonized alternative treatments and disfavored narratives, such as the lab leak theory, in a shameful effort to coerce and control the American people’s health decisions.

“When those efforts failed, the Biden Administration resorted to outright censorship—coercing and colluding with the world’s largest social media companies to censor all COVID-19-related dissent.”

The website focuses on the origins of Covid, government failures and obstructionism, and directives that had no basis in science.

The very first paragraph on the home page reads as follows:

THE ORIGIN

“The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2” publication — which was used repeatedly by public health officials and the media to discredit the lab leak theory — was prompted by Dr. Fauci to push the preferred narrative that COVID-19 originated naturally.

The website does not get into the so-called “vaccines,” their effectiveness (or lack thereof), and their many, often deadly, side effects.

It ticks off evidence of the true origins of the virus being a lab leak from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology:

1. The virus possesses a biological characteristic that is not found in nature.

2. Data shows that all COVID-19 cases stem from a single introduction into humans. This runs contrary to previous pandemics where there were multiple spillover events.

3. Wuhan is home to China’s foremost SARS research lab, which has a history of conducting gain-of-function research (gene altering and organism supercharging) at inadequate biosafety levels.

4. Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) researchers were sick with COVID-like symptoms in the fall of 2019, months before COVID-19 was discovered at the wet market.

5. By nearly all measures of science, if there was evidence of a natural origin it would have already surfaced. But it hasn’t.

The Biden Administration’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the website notes, “engaged in a multi-year campaign of delay, confusion, and non-responsiveness in an attempt to obstruct the Select Subcommittee’s investigation and hide evidence that could incriminate or embarrass senior public health officials. It appears that HHS even intentionally under-resourced its component that responds to legislative oversight requests.”

The White House also pointed to obstructionist behavior by EcoHealth Alliance leader Peter Daszak, Fauci’s senior adviser David Morens, and New York state officials.

Daszak “obstructed the Select Subcommittee’s investigation by providing publicly available information, instructing his staff to reduce the scope and pace of productions, and doctoring documents before releasing them to the public. Further, Daszak provided false statements to Congress.”

Morens “deliberately obstructed the Select Subcommittee’s investigation, likely lied to Congress on multiple occasions, unlawfully deleted federal COVID-19 records, and shared nonpublic information about NIH grant processes with Daszak.”

“New York’s Executive Chamber — led presently by Gov. Kathy Hochul — redacted documents, offered numerous illegitimate privilege claims, and withheld thousands of documents without an apparent legal basis to obstruct the Select Subcommittee’s investigation into former Gov. Cuomo’s pandemic-era failures.”

Other Covid truths posted to the site include:

Social distancing: “The ‘6 feet apart’ social distancing recommendation — which shut down schools and small business across the country — was arbitrary and not based on science. During closed door testimony, Fauci testified that the guidance ‘sort of just appeared.’ “

Mask mandates: “There was no conclusive evidence that masks effectively protected Americans from COVID-19. Public health officials flip-flopped on the efficacy of masks without providing Americans scientific data — causing a massive uptick in public distrust.”

Lockdowns: “Prolonged lockdowns caused immeasurable harm to not only the American economy, but also to the mental and physical health of Americans, with a particularly negative effect on younger citizens. Rather than prioritizing the protection of the most vulnerable populations, federal and state government policies forced millions of Americans to forgo crucial elements of a healthy and financially sound life.”

