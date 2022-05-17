Back by popular demand: ‘2000 Mules’ returns to theaters this week

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 17, 2022

Dinesh D’Souza’s film “2000 Mules”, which documents what it says is a massive illegal ballot trafficking operation during the 2020 election, is returning to theaters this week.

About 400 theaters across the U.S. will have a normal release with typical ticket sales and multiple showings each day beginning on Friday, May 20.

“With the success of the movie, everyone talking about the movie, a lot of independent theaters began to call us, ‘Hey, why didn’t we have this movie in the theater?’ ” D’Souza said.

“And we were like, ‘You know what? This is fantastic.’ A lot of our people love to see the movie in groups, love to see it in the theater. In fact, we’ve been bombarded with people trying to organize groups.”

D’Souza said some theaters may have early showings starting on Thursday, adding that “2000 Mules” will continue to show in theaters as long as the film sells well.

“2000 Mules is, well, the phrase in the movie business is ‘going wide,’ ” D’Souza said. “I want to make it go wide so that everyone can see it.”

For those who can’t go to theaters, D’Souza has reopened online streaming available at SalemNOW and at Rumble’s subscription-based platform, Locals.

About . . . . Intelligence . . . . Membership