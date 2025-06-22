Art of the steal: What happened in 2020 must never happen again

Special to WorldTribune.com

Commentary by Wayne Allyn Root, June 22, 2025

Say it out loud. Say it with pride. Repeat after me …

The 2020 election was stolen.

I’ve known this for five years. You’ve known this for five years. I’ve said all along — the key to President Donald Trump’s second term is PROVING it.

That is what just happened. The evidence has been found. What happens next will change everything.

FBI Director Kash Patel has forwarded documents hidden by the FBI on a Chinese plot to steal the 2020 election by mass producing fake voter IDs to allow fraudulent mail-in voting by illegal aliens — including Chinese nationals in the U.S.

So, let’s take this apart point by point.

First, why was the news of this plot, and the documents and testimonials, hidden by the FBI and DOJ? That alone tells the story. Why would you hide something if it never happened? You’d only hide it if it’s true and incriminating.

Second, why did the FBI director, attorney general and other government officials claim again and again that the election was 100% secure, and they knew of no attempts to steal the election? Why did they lie? You’d only lie if China stole the election, and you were part of the conspiracy.

Third, if this was merely a failed attempt by China to steal the election and it was stopped by the FBI, they wouldn’t have hidden it. They would have bragged endlessly about it. It would have been used to prove how great the FBI is, what a savior they are, how brilliant they are, how they saved the day, how government is always protecting us and safeguarding our elections.

But none of that happened. Instead, the FBI hid the documents. And that tells you everything. It happened, and the FBI needed to cover it up. Because they were part of the steal.

The main culprit in this conspiracy was China and the CCP. This makes perfect sense. They had the most to gain by defeating Trump, who was winning the trade war. Trillions of dollars were on the line. Economic dominance was on the line.

This was China’s chance to defeat and embarrass Trump — to reverse Trump’s trade war victory, cripple America’s economy and most importantly, leapfrog over America to become the world’s dominant superpower.

And of course, China and the Democrat Party were in this evil, wicked conspiracy together. Thick as thieves.

Stealing the 2020 election was tied to so many other conspiracies.

First, “Biden’s brain” (or lack thereof). In order to accomplish the steal, Democrats had to hide Joe Biden’s deteriorating mental state. They used the excuse of COVID to hide Biden in his Delaware basement for the whole campaign.

Which brings up yet another conspiracy — the actual COVID pandemic.

Was the entire COVID pandemic intentionally released by China, in conspiracy with Democrats and Dr. Anthony Fauci, in order to steal the election? Fauci used your tax dollars to fund the COVID virus research — he literally paid to create COVID. Then Fauci lied and exaggerated repeatedly about the dangers of COVID. He literally made up the entire response to COVID — lockdowns, masks, social distancing. It was all fraud that paralyzed the nation and killed the Trump economy.

It made it easy to steal the election by distracting the American people, destroying Trump’s economy, scaring to death millions of voters, hiding their candidate (brain-dead Joe Biden), changing the voting rules — thereby making it easy to commit voter fraud, making it easy for illegal aliens to vote and making it easy to submit millions of fake ballots once the vote counting was stopped for the night in key battleground states.

Then, of course, this stolen election allowed Democrats to control the economy, the budget and all government contracts. Democrats then proceeded to loot the treasury.

They gave billions to green energy companies. Billions wasted on climate change. Billions given to Democrat voters with welfare, food stamps and a thousand other government programs. Billions given to NGOs and nonprofits run by Stacey Abrams and George Soros.

But wait, there’s more.

The stolen election allowed Democrats to open the border — to carry out the intentional destruction of America. This is what allowed them to welcome in over 20 million illegal aliens who would vote Democrat forevermore — which would turn America into a one-party socialist state.

The stolen election allowed Democrats to insert their social justice, DEI and transgender agenda into all aspects of our society — colleges, corporations, government, even the military.

The stolen election put Democrats in control of the “Censorship Industrial Complex,” allowing them to censor, silence, ban, demonize and persecute conservatives and critics of all kinds.

The stolen election allowed Democrats to weaponize government to persecute Trump and his allies. They tried to bankrupt him, demonize him and send him to prison for life.

With Trump out of the way, and MAGA voters demoralized, no Republican would ever win again, and therefore no one would ever investigate the stolen election.

Lastly, but perhaps most importantly, the stolen election allowed Biden and whoever controlled Biden (I’m guessing Obama and Soros) to mandate the COVID vaccine, thereby forcing millions of Americans to be vaccinated against their will. Then after the fact, they used the media to cover up all the deaths and injuries from the COVID vaccine disaster.

Why? Because everyone involved made hundreds of billions of dollars in bribes and stock profits. Including the media who carried out the cover-up to perfection.

Now it’s up to President Trump to name a special prosecutor to bring everyone involved in the stolen 2020 election, and the many crimes and conspiracies tied to it, to justice.

The Democrat brand will be poisoned and destroyed forevermore.

And most importantly, we must put systems in place to ensure that no election can ever be stolen again.

Wayne Allyn Root recently published “The Great Patriot Protest and Boycott Book.” He is host of the nationally syndicated “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Radio Network, daily from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST.