Report: FBI failed to investigate evidence of Chinese fake mail-in ballots in 2020

by WorldTribune Staff, June 17, 2025 Real World News



China mass-produced fake U.S. driver’s licenses to carry out a scheme to hijack the 2020 election with thousands of fake mail-in ballots for Democrat Joe Biden, according to intelligence reports provided to Congress by FBI Director Kash Patel.

The intelligence reports from August 2020, which have been declassified, were not fully investigated or corroborated by then-FBI Director Christopher Wray, Just the News reported on Monday.

Wray had testified before Congress that there were no known plots of foreign interference ahead of the 2020 election.

The new documents were turned over to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, who had first raised concerns to the bureau that the intelligence hadn’t been fully vetted, and instead was just dismissed even though there was evidence of the fake licenses.

“Thanks to the oversight work and partnership of Chairman Grassley, the FBI continues to provide unprecedented transparency at the people’s Bureau,” Patel told Just the News in a statement. “To that end, we have located documents Chairman Grassley requested, which detail alarming allegations related to the 2020 U.S. election

“Specifically, these include allegations of plans from the CCP to manufacture fake driver’s licenses and ship them into the United States for the purpose of facilitating fraudulent mail-in ballots – allegations which, while substantiated, were abruptly recalled and never disclosed to the public,” Patel said.

“In accordance with Chairman Grassley’s request for documents, I have immediately declassified the material and turned the documents over to the Chairman for further review.”

An FBI confidential source provided information in the summer of 2020 that the Chinese government was manufacturing and exporting fake U.S. driver’s licenses as part of a plot to create voter identities for Chinese residents living in the United States so they could vote with fake mail-in ballots, officials who have seen the documents told Just the News.

The source told the FBI that the Chinese Communist Party’s plot was specifically designed to benefit Biden, the officials said.

They also said the intelligence report was recalled within a few weeks and the allegations never fully investigated by the bureau, on the grounds that the source needed to be re-interviewed.

Another agency, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, had intercepted nearly 20,000 fake licenses around the time the intelligence came in a possible corroboration of the report, the officials said.

Support Free Press Foundation