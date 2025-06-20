Trump has not ‘moved on’ from 2020 election; Calls for appointment of special prosecutor

by WorldTribune Staff, June 20, 2025 Real World News



America can’t move on from the 2020 election until a full account is made of the “massive and overwhelming” fraud that took place, President Donald Trump said in calling for a special prosecutor to investigate the election.

Democrats and the legacy media continue to lend credence to official results that gave Joe Biden more than 81 million votes.

Trump posted to Truth Social:

Zero Border crossings for the month for TRUMP, verses 60,000 for Sleepy, Crooked Joe Biden, a man who lost the 2020 Presidential Election by a “LANDSLIDE!” Biden was grossly incompetent, and the 2020 election was a total FRAUD! The evidence is MASSIVE and OVERWHELMING. A Special Prosecutor must be appointed. This cannot be allowed to happen again in the United States of America! Let the work begin! What this Crooked man, and his CORRUPT CRONIES, have done to our Country in 4 years, is grossly indescribable! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

The president continues to speak publicly about the 2020 election although the topic is off limits for most if not all elected officials and major media organizations. One notable exception is this newspaper which has regularly covered newsworthy reports of election irregularities.

Also outspoken on the issue is Garrett Ziegler, a White House adviser in the first Trump Administration, and founder of the Marco Polo research group which published Report on the Biden Laptop. The massive volume, also available online, documented more than 450 violations of state and federal laws and regulations.

Ziegler addressed the 2020 election at the Patriot Awards on June 7, 2025:

