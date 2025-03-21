Art of the Emirates deal: After Trump meeting, UAE commits to $1.4 trillion investment in U.S.

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 21, 2025

The White House announced on Friday that, after meeting with President Donald Trump, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has committed to $1.4 trillion in investments in the United States.

The deal will “substantially increase the UAE’s existing investments in the U.S. economy” in AI infrastructure, semiconductors, energy, and American manufacturing, an official told Reuters in confirming the Thursday evening meeting and outcome.

Trump wrote on Truth Social:

The evening demonstrated the long-standing ties and bonds of friendship between our countries. UAE and the U.S. have long been partners in the work to bring peace and security to the Middle East and the World. Discussions also included ways for our countries to increase our partnership for the advancing of our economic and technological futures.

UAE has committed to 10-year, $1.4 trillion dollar investment framework in the U.S. This new framework will increase existing investments in U.S. economy in AI, semiconductors, energy, and manufacturing. pic.twitter.com/yDnDf2l5xT — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) March 21, 2025

