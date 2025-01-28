Anti-Trump Democrat official in Florida arrested on child sex charges

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 28, 2025

A Florida Democrat Party official is accused of transporting child porn and attempting to arrange a meeting with an undercover cop posing as the father of a 9-year-old potential victim, federal prosecutors say.

Matthew Inman, who advertises his role as the Orange County Democratic Party treasurer and Rainbow Democrats president on his LinkedIn page, was arrested and charged with transportation of child sex abuse material earlier this month, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of Florida said in a news release.

The 39-year-old Orange County man also boasts of being a Democrat National Committee (DNC) delegate, as well as a member of the” LGBTQ+” community in his Instagram bio.

Prosecutors say Inman, between August and October 2024, received and saved “several videos” of child sex abuse material (CSAM) depicting “adults sexually assaulting young children.”

In October, prosecutors say Inman traveled to Las Vegas and allegedly began communicating online with an undercover law enforcement officer who said he had a 9-year-old son.

During his conversation with the cop, Inman “expressed interest in meeting and sexually assaulting the purported child” and sent CSAM material, prosecutors said.

While FBI agents executed a search warrant at Inman’s Florida residence, the Democrat official allegedly “attempted to delete the evidence from his phone and hide in the attic of his house.”

Posts from his personal Instagram page show Inman at the 2024 Democrat National Convention, and instructing people to “un-friend” him if they disagree with his “anti-Trump” and “pro-LGBTQIA” beliefs.

Inman, who has been suspended from his role in the Democrat Party since his arrest, is currently being held in the Seminole County Jail without bond, the New York Post reported. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

