‘Americans are getting sicker, infertile and life expectancy is going down’

In a new interview with independent journalist Tucker Carlson, brother and sister whistleblowers Calley and Casey Means detail how Big Pharma has co-opted government agencies and the food industry in order to keep Americans sick and in need of medication.

“These subtle, insidious forces that are creating slow progressive illness, starting now in fetal life, that allow patients to be profitable and on the pharma treadmill for their entire lives. They make us sick, but they don’t kill us. And then we are drugged for life,” Casey Means told Carlson in an episode of his show that ran on Friday.

Casey Means pointed to historically high rates of autism, diabetes, infertility, and obesity as Americans’ life expectancy has decreased.

“The thing that people need to understand is that all of these conditions are caused or driven by the exact same thing, which is metabolic dysfunction. This core foundational issue of how our bodies on the cellular level function, which is driven by our toxic food system and our toxic environment,” she added.

Calley Means, Casey’s brother, told Carlson that doctors who “feel trapped” by Big Pharma have one of the highest burnout and suicide rates of all professions.

He said that doctors are comparable to soldiers taking orders from higher authorities:

“They actually had a New York Times article recently that identified what doctors are feeling, towards soldiers. It’s the same psychological dynamic that soldiers who get in the fight for the right reasons, but then are forced by their superiors to commit war crimes.”

“They actually, the New York Times, compared doctors to, like [Abu Ghraib], like soldiers who are forced to do horrible things or felt like they were forced,” Calley Means continued. “That’s, I think, what’s happening to the medical profession. These are all good people. There’s much easier ways to make money. They — we actually are this magnet that attracts the best and the brightest from all over the world. We saddled them with debt. They have no other skills, and then they have societal expectations and their parents and all these credentials. But they do feel trapped.”

Casey and Calley Means are the authors of “Good Energy”.

If you only have 3 minutes to watch Tucker Carlson’s show today, this is the 3 minutes you need to see. The pharma treadmill is making everyone sick, and you won’t believe how bad it is until you see these stats: • Autism rates in kids are 1 in 36 nationally, compared to 1 in… pic.twitter.com/foYKqgFDTR — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 17, 2024

