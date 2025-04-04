AG Bondi to restore Mel Gibson’s gun rights

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News April 4, 2025

Actor/director Mel Gibson is one of 10 people who will have their gun rights restored by Attorney General Pam Bondi, reports say.

The Department of Justice approved Gibson’s rights to own guns again after they were taken away following a 2011 domestic violence conviction, The New York Times reported on Thursday.

Gibson, who in January was named a “special ambassador” to Hollywood by President Donald Trump along with Jon Voight and Sylvester Stallone, would be permitted to own firearms again depending on state laws. Gibson is a resident of Nevada, which prohibits felons owning guns, but Gibson’s conviction was a misdemeanor.

The Justice Department’s pardon attorney Elizabeth G. Oyer, who opposed restoring Gibson’s gun rights, was fired by the Trump Administration in March.

A senior Justice Department official denied that Oyer’s firing was related to the debate over Gibson’s gun rights, the Times reported.

New regulations were recently published by the Justice Department that restore gun rights to certain people with criminal convictions as long as they have “earned the chance” to own guns again.

Gibson pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of battering a former girlfriend, Oksana Grigorieva. He was sentenced to 36 months of probation as well as community service and counseling.

