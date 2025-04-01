AG Bondi directs federal prosecutors to seek death penalty for Luigi Mangione

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News April 1, 2025

Attorney General Pam Bondi has directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty for Luigi Mangione, who has been charged with murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Bondi said on Tuesday that she was directing prosecutors to seek the death penalty as part of “President Trump’s agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again.”

“Luigi Mangione’s murder of Brian Thompson — an innocent man and father of two young children — was a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America,” Bondi said in a statement.

Mangione, 26, was federally charged in December with stalking and murdering Thompson after the CEO was fatally shot on the streets of midtown Manhattan last year. He was also charged with first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism by state prosecutors. Mangione has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

On Jan. 20, Trump signed an executive order directing the attorney general to pursue the death penalty “where possible.”

Mangione’s attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, called Bondi’s directive “barbaric” and “political.”

New York state prosecutors are bringing their case first. If he is convicted of the state charges, Mangione could be imprisoned for life without parole.

Mangione is being held in a federal jail in Brooklyn.

