Afghan national charged in terror plot entered on special visa 10 days after botched pull-out

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 9, 2024

A 27-year-old Afghan national who entered the U.S. on a special visa granted by the Biden-Harris administration shortly after the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan has been arrested for allegedly planning an Election Day terrorist attack.

Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, who’d been living in Oklahoma, was arrested Monday after traveling to a ranch to obtain two AK-47 rifles, 10 magazines and hundreds of rounds of ammunition he’d purchased from an undercover FBI informant.

The Biden-Harris botched withdrawal from Afghanistan ended with the Taliban taking control of the country on Aug. 30, 2021. Just days later, on Sept. 9, 2021, Tawhedi entered the United States with a special immigrant visa. It is apparently of the type of visa granted to Afghans who had assisted U.S. forces. At the time of his arrest, he had not yet had his immigration proceedings fully adjudicated.

Tawhedi is also accused of recruiting a co-conspirator who hasn’t been named because he’s under 18 years old.

After his arrest, Tawhedi told investigators he planned to attack a large gathering of people, and that he and his accomplice expected to die in the attack. In a message to a man Tawhedi identified as an ISIS member, Tawhedi wrote, “God willing, with the help of God, we will get ready for the election day.”

Investigators say that, on July 25, Tawhedi did an Internet search for “how to access Washington DC cameras,” and also viewed the White House and Washington Monument’s webcams. He allegedly saved ISIS propaganda on his Internet accounts, conversed in pro-ISIS Telegram groups, and gave money to a charity that funnels money to ISIS.

Under questioning, Tawhedi said he’d planned to move his family to Afghanistan so they could, as paraphrased by investigators, “live according to pure Islam.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland said: “The Justice Department foiled the defendant’s plot to acquire semi-automatic weapons and commit a violent attack in the name of ISIS on U.S. soil on Election Day.”

Zero Hedge noted Garland’s “transparently political, scaremongering emphasis on ‘semi-automatic weapons.’ Such weapons are legal and commonplace throughout America — with perhaps 70 million or more of them in citizens’ hands, but are increasingly targeted by leftist gun-control schemers.”

Zero Hedge added that “It’s worth noting that Tawhedi’s first exposure to the FBI-orchestrated arms deal came after he’d listed a computer for sale, and an FBI ‘confidential human source’ inquired and told Tawhedi he wanted the computer for a gun business he was starting. Time will tell the degree to which Tawhedi was truly a self-motivated terrorist capable of readying for an attack without FBI assistance, or whether he’s the latest in a long line of individuals nudged and tugged along by Feds and their profiteering informants.”

