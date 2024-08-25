197 percent increase in migrant arrests at U.S. northern border

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 25, 2024

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) reported on Sunday that arrests of illegals crossing the northern border have increased 197 percent over last year’s record-setting total.

In July, there were more than 2,700 arrests of illegals attempting to cross at the Swanton Sector, according to Robert Garcia, the sector’s chief patrol agent.

Swanton Sector Border Patrol Agents have apprehended more than 15,000 subjects in less than 10 months which has exceeded the total number of apprehensions made by Swanton Sector in the previous 13 fiscal years combined (FY11-FY23) @USBPChief @CBP @DHSgov pic.twitter.com/3TTNwukiIF — Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia (@USBPChiefSWB) July 25, 2024

According to the CBP Nationwide Encounters report, during the first ten months of Fiscal Year 24, which began in October 2023, Swanton Sector agents apprehended 15,612 migrants who illegally crossed the border from Canada into Northeastern New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire. This is up 197 percent from the 5,257 arrested during the same period in FY23.

In June, Garcia reported that agents apprehended migrants from 85 different countries this fiscal year at the northern border.

Urgent: Support Free Press Foundation

The list of nations includes migrants from Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Angola, Anguilla, Argentina, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Cameroon, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Congo, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cuba, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Guinea, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Hungary, India, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Liberia, Lithuania, Mauritania, Mexico, Morocco, Nepal, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, Panama, Romania, Russia. Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Sweden, Syria, Taiwan, Togo, Turkiye, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Vietnam, and Zimbabwe.

Border Patrol officials have said that illegals crossing from Canada into the Swanton Sector are not looking to surrender. Rather, agents must track down and rely on community tips to find the migrants attempting to sneak into the U.S. interior.

Earlier this month, Garcia reported that Swanton Sector agents arrested a Chinese citizen who allegedly attempted to smuggle 28 eastern box turtles out of the U.S.

A citizen of China was indicted last week for attempting to smuggle 29 eastern box turtles out of the country. Swanton Sector Border Patrol Agents in coordination with @rcmpqc & @HSINewEngland intercepted the attempt. Read more from @USAO_VT https://t.co/d1xueCm8UP pic.twitter.com/aMKQ83ilIO — Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia (@USBPChiefSWB) August 12, 2024

Help Wanted