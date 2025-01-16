Zeldin vows to ‘harness greatness of American innovation’ at EPA

by WorldTribune Staff, January 16, 2025 Real World News



Soon after his massive victory in the 2024 election, President-elect Donald Trump selected former Rep. Lee Zeldin to head up the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“Lee, with a very strong legal background, has been a true fighter for America First policies,” Trump said at the time. “He will ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in a way to unleash the power of American businesses, while at the same time maintaining the highest environmental standards, including the cleanest air and water on the planet.”

Zeldin will have a gargantuan task before him as he tries to help Trump reestablish America’s energy industry dominance after it was decimated by the Biden-Harris administration.

Zeldin vowed that “we will restore American energy dominance, revitalize our auto industry to bring back American jobs, make the United States the global leader of Artificial Intelligence advancement, and slash the red tape holding back American workers from upward economic mobility.”

In the opening statement of his Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday, Zeldin said:

“The American people made their voices heard in November, giving President Trump a mandate to lead our nation to prosperity. I am grateful that the President-elect is giving me the opportunity to lead the EPA at this critical time.

“Our mission is simple, but essential: To protect human health and the environment. We must do everything in our power to harness the greatness of American innovation with the greatness of American conservation and environmental stewardship. We must ensure we are protecting our environment, while also protecting our economy.

“The American people elected President Trump last November in part due to serious concerns about upward economic mobility and their struggle to make ends meet. Too many of our fellow Americans are trapped in poverty and desperate for a whole-of-government approach to give them a hand up. We can, and we must, protect our precious environment without suffocating the economy.

“A big part of this will require building private sector collaboration to promote common sense, smart regulation that will allow American innovation to continue to lead the world.”

Zeldin was also recently named chairman of the Trump-aligned America First Policy Institute’s China Policy Initiative, a program working to combat communist China’s influence over the U.S.

