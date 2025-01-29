‘You’re fired’; Google changes its maps: Trump 2.0 is not messing around

by WorldTribune Staff, January 29, 2025 Real World News



Federal employees who engaged in the lawfare campaign aimed at keeping President Donald Trump from a second term may have thought they could fly under the radar and salvage their jobs at the Department of Justice. Trump had two words for those individuals: “You’re fired.”

Trump’s DOJ terminated over a dozen officials who worked on former special counsel Jack Smith’s team. Smith brought charges against Trump both over the J6 protest and for holding classified documents after leaving the White House, something every president has done under the Presidential Records Act.

The DOJ said in a statement that it fired the officials because they could not be trusted to “faithfully [implement] the president’s agenda.”

“Today, Acting Attorney General James McHenry terminated the employment of a number of DOJ officials who played a significant role in prosecuting President Trump,” an official in the DOJ told Fox News.

The official added that the move “is consistent with the mission of ending the weaponization of government.”

McHenry sent each official a letter to inform them of the termination. Their names have not been released.

Among the early ousters in Trump 2.0 was Coast Guard Commandant Linda Fagan, whom the Trump team found too focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion and not focused enough on border security.

David Pekoske, head of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), was also sacked by Trump. During Pekoske’s tenure, the TSA placed Tulsi Gabbard on the Quiet Skies domestic terrorist watch list.

Meanwhile, Google on Monday posted to X that it would be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico on all its maps to the Gulf of America after Trump issued an executive order making the change. Google said it will also be using the new name Mount McKinley instead of Denali.

“We’ve received a few questions about naming within Google Maps. We have a longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources,” the tech giant said on X.

Trump’s Department of the Interior announced that its map changes will be implemented to match the president’s order: “As directed by the President, the Gulf of Mexico will now officially be known as the Gulf of America and North America’s highest peak will once again bear the name Mount McKinley. These changes reaffirm the Nation’s commitment to preserving the extraordinary heritage of the United States and ensuring that future generations of Americans celebrate the legacy of its heroes and historic assets,” the Interior Department said in a statement.

“The U.S. Board on Geographic Names, under the purview of the Department of the Interior, is working expeditiously to update the official federal nomenclature in the Geographic Names Information System to reflect these changes, effective immediately for federal use,” the statement said.

President @realDonaldTrump has only been in office as the 47th President for less than 130 hours. It hasn’t even been a whole week. He’s already established America as the leader in the world once again; he’s freed hostages, brought in billions of dollars in new business… — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) January 25, 2025

