Yale scientists: Covid spike protein found in blood of individuals two years after they received injections

by WorldTribune Staff, December 20, 2024



The Covid spike protein was found in the blood of people up to two years after they received the Covid mRNA injection, a team of scientists at Yale University have found.

The individuals in the study were never infected with Covid, antibody tests show. The immune system normally rapidly destroy newly produced spike proteins. The finding suggests some people who took the shots may be making the proteins on their own.

“The spike proteins shouldn’t be there,” Alex Berenson noted in a Dec. 19 Unreported Truths Substack.com analysis. “A possible reason is that genetic material delivered in the shots has integrated with human genes and is continuing to activate protein-making structures in our cells. If found to be correct, this explanation has serious implications for mRNA vaccine safety and the more than 1 billion people who received mRNA Covid doses.”

The head of the Yale team, Dr. Akiko Iwasaki, is a scientist who had strongly advocated for the Covid jabs.

Iwasaki is a former president of the American Association of Immunologists. In May 2021, she told The Washington Post that concerns about mRNA shots were “absurd” and added that “no safety concerns” had been found in their clinical trials. She later signed a letter advocating Covid vaccine mandates.

At an October town hall, Iwasaki reported that the team had found Covid spike protein in a study participant more than 700 days after the person’s last mRNA shot, and in others more than 450 days after.

The Yale team reported its findings on conference calls with participants in their study in October and again this week, Berenson noted. “Two people independently told Unreported Truths of the study’s findings.”

The people who told Unreported Truths of the findings included one person who participates in the study and directly heard the reports from the Yale researchers on the conference call. The other person is a scientist who is in contact with multiple members of the Yale team.

“The researchers discussed publishing the findings with at least one major peer-reviewed journal, a person with direct knowledge of those discussions said. The journal declined,” Berenson added.

The Yale scientists plan to publish their findings soon on a unreviewed “pre-print” server so that other researchers and members of the public can see them and discuss their implications.

“They also intend to send samples to an independent lab for validation, though they do not believe they’re mistaken,” Berenson wrote.

Phillip Altman, a Pharmacologist – Clinical Trial and Drug Regulatory Affairs senior industry pharmaceutical consultant in drug research and regulatory approval with more than 40 years experience, noted in a Dec. 19 Substack.com analysis:

“This was ALWAYS a danger from the very beginning when an experimental gene-based product was imposed on the world’s population without the usual proper safety testing. Such gene-based products carry significant safety risks and this is why, up to now, these products were researched and used in only rare genetic disorders and cancers where there was no viable alternative. Many gene-based products have failed safety testing and their long term safety is uncertain. …

“If the results of this Yale University study can be confirmed, it means that potentially billions of people have had their DNA altered, possibly permanently, to produce toxic spike protein indefinitely which may translate into a range of cardiovascular, neurological, immunological and oncogenic effects into the future.

“How can the politicians, health bureaucrats and so-called ‘health experts’ allow this to continue in light of this frightening prospect?

“I predict Big Pharma will endeavor to block publication and discredit this Yale study without providing any evidence to the contrary.”

