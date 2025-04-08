Would-be Trump assassin sought ‘stinger’ missile from Ukraine

by WorldTribune Staff, April 8, 2025 Real World News



Ryan Routh, the accused would-be assassin of President Donald Trump, had sought to purchase an RPG or “stinger” missile from Ukraine, according to federal prosecutors.

On Sept. 15, 2024, Secret Service agents allegedly saw Routh pointing a rifle in the direction of Trump at on his golf course in Florida. Routh reportedly waited for 12 hours to target Trump and fled when Secret Service agents fired upon him. He was later arrested after being pulled over while driving in his car.

Along with other materials, the DOJ requested to admit evidence supporting that Routh had in August 2024 allegedly attempted “to acquire anti-aircraft weapons as direct evidence of his assassination attempt.”

“Routh sought to purchase the devices online from an associate Routh believed to be a Ukrainian with access to military weapons. The two had discussed the July 2024 attempt to assassinate President Trump that occurred in Pennsylvania, with Routh writing ‘I wish’ via encrypted messaging app, before the two began discussing Routh’s purchase of a weapon in August,” according to the Department of Justice’s court filing.

“To that end, Routh told his associate to ‘send me an rpg [rocket propelled grenade] or stinger and I will see what we can do… [Trump] is not good for Ukraine,’ which led the two to discuss Routh’s purchase options, with Routh asking about the price and whether his associate could ‘ship it to me????’ before then explaining his intent: ‘I need equipment so that Trump cannot get elected,’ ” the filing states.

Routh went on to say that weapons of war get lost “all the time on the battlefield” and “one missing would not be noticed,” according to the court records.

Prosecutors said there is also evidence suggesting that Routh had planned to escape to Mexico after fleeing Florida.

The filing said that after he connected with a human smuggler out of Mexico earlier in 2024, Routh connected with the smuggler, named “Ramiro,” before his alleged assassination attempt.

“On September 13th and 14th, the two days before Routh set up his sniper hide at Trump International … Routh told Ramiro that he would be in Mexico City in the days immediately after September 15, with Ramiro responding that he would see Routh then and that he was located four hours outside of Mexico City,” the filing read.

Routh’s trial is scheduled for Sept. 8, 2025.

Routh scouted West Palm Beach and Trump’s locations months before the attack, prosecutors say. After returning home, he allegedly gave a friend, identified as L.P., a box containing “Dear World” letter outlining the assassination plan, burner phones, and ammunition.

On Aug. 25, around the same time he was trying to get his hands on rocket and missile launchers from Ukraine, Routh researched and attempted to purchase a .50 caliber sniper rifle from a gun dealer in the Fort Pierce, Florida, area, prosecutors allege.

Prosecutors say Routh searched and contacted gun shops in Hawaii, where he had previously lived with a girlfriend, browsed numerous Craigslist listings for firearms in South Florida, and reached out to a friend in North Carolina to inquire about the price and availability of a .50 caliber sniper rifle.

Routh purchased a military-grade SKS rifle that he used on Sept. 15, 2024, in the assassination attempt, authorities said.

On Aug. 14, 2024, Routh returned to Florida and allegedly began intense surveillance on Trump’s travel routes.

Using a burner phone, Routh researched, among other things, Trump’s campaign movements, patterns of life, the golf course, Trump’s airplane, firearms and ammunition, escape routes, local hospitals, police forensic techniques, and items he would need for the attempt, prosecutors said.

In the pre-dawn hours of Sept. 15, 2024, prosecutors say Routh set up a sniper hideout near Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Armed with the military-grade SKS rifle that he had obtained illegally, Routh is accused of positioning himself in anticipation of Trump’s arrival to play golf.

Before Trump came into range, Routh was spotted by Secret Service agents. When they confronted him, the agents opened fire, and Routh fled the scene, abandoning his rifle, officials said.

During his attempted escape, he carried a written escape plan, multiple burner phones, fake IDs, and stolen license plates, according to authorities. He was later arrested in Martin County the same day.

