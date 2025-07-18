WorldTribune.com called it: President Trump vows to sue Wall Street Journal over Epstein ‘letter’

by WorldTribune Staff, July 18, 2025 Real World News



In a Thursday report, WorldTribune.com suggested that possibly manufactured Jeffrey Epstein leaks were about to drop.

The report noted: “That U.S. intelligence professionals and senior elected officials would make things up to smear a sitting president seems preposterous on its face. And indeed, the nation’s legacy media would have the public believe it never happened.

“Only President Trump regularly reminds the world that it in fact did happen.”

Later on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal published a letter dated 2003 with President Donald Trump’s name on it that was described by the outlet as featuring “several lines of typewritten text surrounded by the outline of a naked woman, sketched in marker.”

The illustration published by the Journal also includes two small arcs representing breasts, with Trump’s signature written below the waist and resembling pubic hair, reports noted. The letter reportedly concludes: “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

Trump has called it a “fake” and said he plans to sue the Journal.

The president wrote on Truth Social:

The Wall Street Journal printed a FAKE letter, supposedly to Epstein. These are not my words, not the way I talk. Also, I don’t draw pictures. I told Rupert Murdoch it was a Scam, that he shouldn’t print this Fake Story. But he did, and now I’m going to sue his ass off, and that of his third rate newspaper. Thank you for your attention to this matter! DJT

An earlier post on Trump’s Truth Social account stated:

The Wall Street Journal, and Rupert Murdoch, personally, were warned directly by President Donald J. Trump that the supposed letter they printed by President Trump to Epstein was a FAKE and, if they print it, they will be sued. Mr. Murdoch stated that he would take care of it but, obviously, did not have the power to do so. The Editor of The Wall Street Journal, Emma Tucker, was told directly by Karoline Leavitt, and by President Trump, that the letter was a FAKE, but Emma Tucker didn’t want to hear that. Instead, they are going with a false, malicious, and defamatory story anyway. President Trump will be suing The Wall Street Journal, NewsCorp, and Mr. Murdoch, shortly. The Press has to learn to be truthful, and not rely on sources that probably don’t even exist. President Trump has already beaten George Stephanopoulos/ABC, 60 Minutes/CBS, and others, and looks forward to suing and holding accountable the once great Wall Street Journal. It has truly turned out to be a “Disgusting and Filthy Rag” and, writing defamatory lies like this, shows their desperation to remain relevant. If there were any truth at all on the Epstein Hoax, as it pertains to President Trump, this information would have been revealed by Comey, Brennan, Crooked Hillary, and other Radical Left Lunatics years ago. It certainly would not have sat in a file waiting for “TRUMP” to have won three Elections. This is yet another example of FAKE NEWS! Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval. This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end, right now!

President Trump—we are ready to move the court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts. pic.twitter.com/hOXzdTcYYB — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) July 18, 2025

Forgive my language but this story is complete and utter bullshit. The WSJ should be ashamed for publishing it. Where is this letter? Would you be shocked to learn they never showed it to us before publishing it? Does anyone honestly believe this sounds like Donald Trump? https://t.co/KHsTFOSl34 — JD Vance (@JDVance) July 17, 2025

Beat The Press