Here come the Epstein leaks? Trump appears to warn ‘hoax’ includes manufactured files

by WorldTribune Staff, July 17, 2025 Real World News



In a post to Truth Social on Wednesday, President Donald Trump slammed Democrats for creating what he called a new “hoax,” this one being over the Jeffrey Epstein saga.

In comments to the press he repeatedly made reference to the bogus Steele Dossier and suggested that the Washington establishment were falling back on a tried and false playbook.

That U.S. intelligence professionals and senior elected officials would make things up to smear a sitting president seems preposterous on its face. And indeed, the nation’s legacy media would have the public believe it never happened.

Only President Trump regularly reminds the world that it in fact did happen.

Earlier this month, CIA Director John Ratcliffe slammed then-CIA Director John Brennan for joining FBI Director James Comey in pushing to include the bogus anti-Trump dossier by British ex-spy Christopher Steele in the intelligence community’s assessment of Russiagate.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday the “hoax” status assigned by Trump stems from the fact that Democrats are now clamoring for the Epstein files to be made public.

Related: Director Ratcliffe: Handling of Steele Dossier by Brennan, Comey compromised CIA ‘tradecraft’, July 2, 2025

“The President is referring to the fact that Democrats have now seized on this as if they ever wanted transparency when it comes to Jeffrey Epstein, which is an asinine suggestion for any Democrat to make,” she said.

“The Democrats had control of this building, the White House, for four years, and they didn’t do a dang thing when it come came to transparency in regards to Jeffrey Epstein and his heinous crimes,” Leavitt said.

Leavitt said Trump had commissioned an “exhaustive review” of the case files by FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi, calling the law enforcement officials “great patriots” and “some of the most trusted voices in the Republican Party movement.”

“They spent many months going through all of the files related to Jeffrey Epstein, and they concluded what they found in that memo, which they drafted and they released. And so the President has been transparent. He has followed through on his promises to the American people, but he doesn’t like to see Democrats in the mainstream media covering this like it’s the biggest story that the American people care about,” she added.

When The Independent asked if Trump would consider pardoning Epstein’s convicted co-conspirator, Ghislane Maxwell, if she is in prison as a result of a “hoax,” Leavitt declined to respond.

Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday:

Retired attorney Lin Wood wrote on social media:

What is “the Jeffrey Epstein HOAX???”

It is NOT a hoax that Epstein was a pedophile involved in trafficking minors and abusing them on his island and elsewhere.

It is NOT a hoax that members of the powerful ruling elite were guests at his island and were involved in his nefarious acts.

So what is THE HOAX???

THE HOAX is to lead the public to believe the LIES that President Trump was himself involved in Epstein’s nefarious acts and is trying to protect the rich and powerful who were involved with Epstein.

Those behind THE HOAX may very well have created FALSE information within the “Epstein files” to suggest President Trump was involved with Epstein and is a pedophile.

DON’T FALL FOR IT!!!

And WATCH OUT for alleged “MAGA” supporters and “so called” Trump supporters who are publicly pushing that narrative and demanding release of “the Epstein files.”

Beat The Press