Woke still: Lutheran school holds ‘Queer prom’; Episcopal Church has no love for white immigrants

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, May 14, 2025 Real World News



If you think religion and woke don’t mix … think again.

Here’s what some Lutherans and Episcopals are up to these days.

On May 10, Pacific Lutheran University (PLU), a private liberal arts school in Washington state, hosted a “Queer Prom” for youth ages 14 to 24.

Themed “Detective Dance: The Case of the Horse Heist”, the prom was billed as a celebration of “queer joy” and was promoted as a safe space for youth to “engage with community resources.” The event also offered “free HIV testing.”

The prom was organized by the Oasis Youth Center, which receives a substantial amount of its funding from taxpayers.

The registration form for the event asked attendees to select from eight sexual orientations and seven gender identities. Attendees were also asked to include personal pronouns.

YOUR TAX DOLLARS AT WORK DOGE WA volunteers found that $183,083 of your tax dollars went to the Oasis Youth Center in Tacoma which is bringing in lawyers to help trans youth change their names pic.twitter.com/QToTmbSOTq — Ari Hoffman 🎗 (@thehoffather) March 3, 2025

Meanwhile, the Episcopal Church declared on May 12 that it is ending its long-standing collaboration with the U.S. federal government on refugee resettlement programs.

Why?

Because the woke leaders of the church are opposed to resettling white Afrikaners from South Africa in America.

A letter from presiding Anglican Bishop Sean W. Rowe says that the federal government informed the Episcopal Migration Ministries (EMM) that under its grant agreement, it would be expected to assist in resettling white Afrikaners. The church decided not to comply, reports RNS.

“In light of our church’s steadfast commitment to racial justice and reconciliation and our historic ties with the Anglican Church of Southern Africa, we are not able to take this step,” Rowe wrote. “Accordingly, we have determined that, by the end of the federal fiscal year, we will conclude our refugee resettlement grant agreements with the U.S. federal government.”

A group of 49 white South Africans departed Johannesburg on Sunday and arrived in the United States on Monday. The Trump Administration has given refugee status to 60 Afrikaners.

Elon Musk, who was born in South Africa and has served as an adviser to President Donald Trump in his second term, said that there is a “genocide of white people” in South Africa and has accused the government of enacting “racist ownership laws.

U.S. officials have accused the South African government of enacting discriminatory policies that target whites, including land seizure. South Africa admits that it has passed legislation that allows for land “expropriation without compensation.”

Maryland Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen whined: “Trump and Musk are about to give refugee status to 60 white South Africans — who do not need it — while Trump locks up and deports refugees here who face genuine dangers in other countries. This is the sick global apartheid policy being adopted by this lawless administration.”

Van Hollen notoriously traveled to El Salvador to try to secure the release of MS-13 gangbanger Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted: “Apparently these are the rules: White countries must accept all migrants. White people aren’t allowed to be refugees. White countries are all colonizers, even ones that didn’t have colonies. All indigenous lands must be protected – except white ones.”

Support Free Press Foundation

The American Free Press is Back!