With Biden’s removal from the power matrix, DOJ drops a Romanian bomb on Hunter

This is classic Swamp.

With Joe Biden removed from the Democrat presidential ticket, the Department of Justice apparently sees no reason to continue slow-rolling the criminal case against Hunter Biden.

In a filing in the California tax case against the first son, Special Counsel David Weiss released new evidence that Hunter Biden, during the time his father was vice president, attempted to influence U.S. foreign policy in exchange for millions of dollars from a Romanian businessman.

Specifically, the court documents charge that Hunter Biden and two business associates agreed to split $3.4 million in payments from Romanian oligarch Gabriel Popoviciu in exchange for lobbying U.S. government officials, including State Department personnel, to help Popoviciu contest bribery charges in Romania.

According to the filing, one of Hunter Biden’s business associates (unnamed in the indictment) will testify at trial next month that Hunter agreed to “attempt to influence U.S. government agencies to investigate the Romanian criminal investigation of [Popoviciu] and thereby cause an end to the investigation of [Popoviciu] in Romania.”

Park MacDougald noted in The Scroll blog on Substack.com:

“That precise scheme, in fact, sounds suspiciously like what Republicans have long alleged happened in Ukraine, where Joe Biden threatened to withhold an International Monetary Fund loan unless the Ukrainians fired the prosecutor who was investigating Mykola Zlochevsky, the Ukrainian oligarch who was paying Hunter Biden to sit on the board of Burisma.”

“Prosecutors also alleged that Hunter Biden knew this arrangement was likely illegal, or would at least create political problems for his father, and so crafted a false contract claiming that Hunter and his associates were being paid to provide ‘management services’ for Popoviciu’s real estate holding in Romania. ‘That was not actually what [Popoviciu] was paying for,’ the filing notes. Wasn’t someone else recently prosecuted for false business statements? Anyone? Buehler?”

And what about the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA)?

The Marco Polo Report on the Hunter Biden laptop documents numerous FARA violations by the Biden family and their associates that would put any ordinary American citizen in prison for decades.

Joe Biden does still have nearly five months remaining in his term. There is that. And he, or Kamala Harris should she replace him before his term ends, could pardon Hunter.

KanekoaTheGreat posted on X: “The DOJ claims Hunter Biden was paid $1 million by a Romanian oligarch to “influence U.S. policy and public opinion” while his father was Vice President. Yet, they won’t charge him with FARA violations?”

Legal analyst Jonathan Turley noted: “It’s very frustrating for many of us who have been writing for years that we don’t understand why there was not a charge under FARA for being an unregistered foreign agent… With Hunter Biden, they have consistently ignored overwhelming evidence that he was receiving millions to influence policy. So now, after all that time, Weiss files this with the court, saying, oh yeah, we know he was directing this stuff because he was getting money to influence U.S. policy from this Romanian.

“The corporate media and the DOJ have ignored the overwhelming evidence of FARA violations because it leads directly to President Biden.”

