Will Attorney General Pam Bondi release the Epstein client list?

Attorney General Pam Bondi was sworn in Wednesday by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thmoas hours after the Senate confirmed her in a 54-46 vote.

Right away, inquiring minds were asking whether Bondi would release the Jeffrey Epstein client list.

Dinesh D’Souza posted to X a clip of Bondi’s Fox News interview from Jan. 3 in which she said: “Human trafficking is a multibillion-dollar business in this country, and Jeffrey Epstein is dead, and Ghislaine Maxwell is in prison for 20 years where she belongs. And if people in that report are still fighting to keep their names private, Sean, they have no legal basis to do so unless they’re a child, a victim, or a cooperating defendant by some chance in some potential case against Ghislaine Maxwell.”

By Thursday afternoon, D’Souza’s post had received 2.2 million views and was shared more than 19,000 times.

BREAKING: newly confirmed US Attorney General Pam Bondi is calling for the Epstein client list to be released to the public! This is what Americans want! Expose the evil! pic.twitter.com/8dYdBGwigO — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) February 5, 2025

