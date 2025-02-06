Will Attorney General Pam Bondi release the Epstein client list?

by WorldTribune Staff, February 6, 2025 Real World News

Attorney General Pam Bondi was sworn in Wednesday by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thmoas hours after the Senate confirmed her in a 54-46 vote.

Right away, inquiring minds were asking whether Bondi would release the Jeffrey Epstein client list.

Dinesh D’Souza posted to X a clip of Bondi’s Fox News interview from Jan. 3 in which she said: “Human trafficking is a multibillion-dollar business in this country, and Jeffrey Epstein is dead, and Ghislaine Maxwell is in prison for 20 years where she belongs. And if people in that report are still fighting to keep their names private, Sean, they have no legal basis to do so unless they’re a child, a victim, or a cooperating defendant by some chance in some potential case against Ghislaine Maxwell.”

By Thursday afternoon, D’Souza’s post had received 2.2 million views and was shared more than 19,000 times.

