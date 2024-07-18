Widow of firefighter killed in July 13 describes phone call with Trump

by WorldTribune Staff, July 18, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



The widow of fireman Corey Comperatore, who was killed in Saturday’s assassination attempt on Donald Trump, said the former president was “very kind” in a telephone conversation she had with him on Tuesday.

“He said he would continue to call me in the days and weeks ahead,” Helen Comperatore wrote of Trump on her private Facebook page.

“I told him the same thing I told everyone else. He left this world a hero and God welcomed him in. He did not die in vain that day,” she said of her husband, according to a screenshot of the post.

Corey Comperatore shielded his family amid the attack by gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The 50-year-old dad shouted “Get down!” and used his body to shield his family from the gunfire before he was fatally struck by a bullet, his wife told the New York Post from her Sarver, Pennsylvania home on Monday.

“I didn’t talk to Biden,” she told the Post. “I didn’t want to talk to him. My husband was a devout Republican and he would not have wanted me to talk to him.”

She added that she has no “ill will” toward Biden but is a full-fledged Trump supporter.

