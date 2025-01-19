Why did FBI shut down DEI office days before inauguration? ‘Corruption,’ charges Trump

by WorldTribune Staff, January 19, 2025 Real World News



President-elect Donald Trump has called on the FBI to retain all records regarding its move to shut down the bureau’s office of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

“In recent weeks, the FBI took steps to close the Office of Diversity and Inclusion (ODI),” the bureau said in a statement provided to the New York Post.

Trump said in a Truth Social post on Thursday that the bureau’s DEI office would be closing up shop on Jan. 19.

The FBI claimed in a statement that it “took steps to close the Office of Diversity and Inclusion (ODI), effective by December 2024.”

The FBI gave no reason for the motivation for shuttering the office, but it likely came in the wake of Trump’s campaign pledge to roll back DEI initiatives as commander in chief.

“We demand that the FBI preserve and retain all records, documents, and information on the now closing DEI Office — Never should have been opened and, if it was, should have closed long ago,” Trump wrote in the Truth Social post Thursday night.

“Why is it that they’re closing one day before the Inauguration of a new Administration? The reason is, CORRUPTION!”

According to the FBI’s page on diversity and inclusion on its website, the bureau is committed to cultivating a diverse and inclusive workforce. In 2015, the FBI added diversity as one of the organization’s “core values.”

“We believe that differences in thought and belief, in race and religion, in orientation, and in ability contribute to more effective decision making, drive innovation, and enhance the employee experience. We know that a more diverse workforce allows us to connect with and maintain the trust of the American people. We also understand we have work to do. We stand committed, as today’s FBI, to fostering a culture of inclusivity and diversity.”

Tennessee Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn noted: “The question is why were they allowed to be focused on DEI in the first place? The FBI should be focused on catching criminals, not winning participation trophies.”

In a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, Blackburn argued that under his leadership the FBI “has settled for lower quality candidates to satisfy DEI mandates. To that end, I am deeply concerned that — under your leadership — the Bureau has prioritized Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives over its core mission of protecting the American people.”

Blackburn noted that several retired agents informed the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government in 2023 that “the law enforcement and intelligence capabilities of the FBI are degrading because the FBI is no longer hiring ‘the best and the brightest’ candidates.’”

“Put simply, your focus on woke DEI initiatives at the FBI has endangered our national security and the lives of all Americans,” she added. “Americans now feel increasingly unsafe because of incidents like the January 1 terror attack, and the FBI’s prioritization of diversity over competence shows that their concerns are well founded.”

In May, House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan sent a letter to Wray demanding information about the FBI’s use of DEI initiatives. Jordan wrote: “The law enforcement and intelligence capabilities of the FBI are degrading because the FBI is no longer hiring ‘the best and brightest’ candidates to fill the position of Special Agent of the FBI.”

“An increasing number of lower quality candidates — described by one source as ‘bread crumbs’ because they were rejected by other federal law enforcement agencies — are applying to become FBI Special Agents; and the FBI is selecting those candidates to become FBI Special Agents because they satisfy the FBI’s priority to meet Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) mandates,” Jordan added.

Wray announced last month that he would resign from the bureau when Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

Trump has selected former White House national security official Kash Patel to lead the FBI in his second term.

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!