Whoever is behind Biden appears to have declared war on the U.S. Supreme Court

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 29, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



The team of operatives who are believed to be handling the day-to-day activity at the White House after Joe Biden pulled out of the 2024 election released details on Monday of the administration’s radical plan to overhaul the Supreme Court, which includes term limits for justices.

The Biden team called on Congress to establish term limits and an ethics code for the court’s nine justices. In addition, the administration is asking Congress to ratify a constitutional amendment to limit presidential immunity.

The plan – titled in part “To Reform the Supreme Court and Ensure No President Is Above the Law” – is “dead on arrival” in the House, Speaker Mike Johnson said on Monday.

Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democrat presidential nominee, said she was a partner in the effort to change the top court.

“These popular reforms will help to restore confidence in the court, strengthen our democracy and ensure no one is above the law,” Harris said in a statement sent by her campaign.

CNN cited Steve Benjamin, identified as the White House director of public engagement (acting president?), as saying the proposed reforms “will require some type of legislative action,” but he struck a hopeful tone that voters will be able to sway their representatives in Congress.

The Biden team is also calling for an amendment dubbed the “No One Is Above the Law Amendment,” which will state the Constitution “does not confer any immunity from federal criminal indictment, trial, conviction, or sentencing by virtue of previously serving as President.”

Holman Jenkins, writing in the Wall Street Journal on Friday, noted:

Mr. Biden deserves to be remembered as the cat’s-paw of the most cynical attempt to cling to office in the history of the presidency if not the actual author of it, only part of which was his attempt to hide his impairment. For all the legitimate complaints about Mr. Trump, his was outsider mischief, unsupported by the establishment. Our democracy is weaker now because of insider mischief, because of the self-corruption of an establishment. The revelations during Mr. Biden’s presidency included how much, after so many denials in the face of so much media credulity, he really had aided his son’s business of selling an “illusion of access” during Mr. Biden’s vice presidency. Beyond dispute now is the role of the U.S. intelligence establishment in nevertheless lying to the American public about Hunter’s laptop to help Mr. Biden to the presidency.

President Biden’s proposal to radically overhaul the U.S. Supreme Court would tilt the balance of power and erode not only the rule of law, but the American people’s faith in our system of justice. This proposal is the logical conclusion to the Biden-Harris Administration and… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 29, 2024

My Statement on the Biden-Harris Scheme to Destroy the Supreme Court: Our mentally incompetent President is making unconstitutional demands for more senior (conservative) Supreme Court justices to step aside, ignoring our Constitution’s lifetime tenure that ensures judicial… — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) July 29, 2024

Support American Journalism

Your Choice