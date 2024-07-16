Who is Kimberly Cheatle? Woke Secret Service puts Team Biden on the defensive

by WorldTribune Staff, July 16, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Prior to being appointed director of the Secret Service by Joe Biden in 2022, Kimberly Cheatle was the senior director in global security at PepsiCo.

Following the Secret Service’s massive security failure on Saturday, Elon Musk posted to X:

“So before being in charge of protecting the President, she was guarding bags of Cheetos …”

And she also is all-in on Team Biden’s demand for diversity, equity and inclusion to be made a priority at all Executive Branch agencies. Cheatle vowed she would make 30 percent of the Secret Service’s personnel female.

On Saturday, former President Donald Trump’s security detail included three women, who former FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker told the New York Post appeared totally ill equipped when Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire.

“The women I saw up there with the president — they looked like they were running in circles. One didn’t know how to holster, the other one didn’t seem to know what to do, and another one seemed not to be able to find her holster,” Swecker said. “DEI is one thing, competence and effectiveness is another, and I saw DEI out there.”

Cheatle also revealed on Monday that she decided not to post an agent on the roof of the building from which Crooks opened fire. Why? Because it had a “sloped” roof and the agent might fall off.

“That building in particular has a sloped roof at its highest point. And so, you know, there’s a safety factor that would be considered there that we wouldn’t want to put somebody up on a sloped roof,” Cheatle told ABC News. “And so, you know, the decision was made to secure the building, from inside.”

Again, the point of having an agent on the roof, “sloped” or not, was major, even more so given another of Cheatle’s comments to ABC.

“I’m being told that the shooter was actually identified as a potential person of suspicion. Units started responding to seek that individual out,” she said. “Unfortunately, with the rapid succession of how things unfolded, by the time that individual was eventually located, they were on the rooftop and were able to fire off at the former president.”

“The buck stops with me,” Cheatle said, adding that “this is an event that should have never happened.”

Cheatle says she has no plans to resign.

