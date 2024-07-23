Who is Kamala Harris? Clue: Eric Holder helping vet her VP choice

by WorldTribune Staff, July 23, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Between January and December of 2019, Kamala Harris campaigned for the 2020 Democrat presidential nomination. She never polled higher than 15% and dropped out of the race before any votes were cast.

Even Democrat Party elites and legacy media admitted that Harris seemed lost in the debates when it came to questions regarding policy.

Now, those same elites and media talking heads are not only giving her another chance, but are boosting her campaign as Joe Biden’s 2024 replacement at the top of the ticket.

One of President Barack Obama’s top operatives, former Attorney General Eric Holder, is reportedly assisting Harris in her vetting of potential running mates.

On Monday night, just over 24 hours after launching her campaign, Harris effectively clinched the nomination by securing a majority of party delegates she will need to back her at next month’s Democratic National Convention, according to an Associated Press survey.

“Holder, who helped Obama land his own eventual running mate Biden, will play a crucial role in cementing the Democratic party’s ticket – one of the most important decisions Harris will make in the few crucial weeks before the convention,” The Independent reported on Tuesday.

The top contenders to join the Harris ticket include Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, and Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona.

Since leaving the Obama administration in 2015, Holder has remained politically active. He was a key figure in the decennial congressional line-drawing battles in the 2022 midterm election cycle, during which he chaired the National Democratic Redistricting Committee.

Political analyst Scott McKay noted of Holder’s presence in the Harris campaign: “Kackles has Eric Holder vetting her VP choice. Which proves – again – that this is all Obama. It’s the same shit over and over again. And the legacy corporate media, if it was composed of actual journalists, would be tearing all of this down in a feeding frenzy.”

Whether Holder does more than help vet a running mate is yet to be seen as analysts say Harris needs as much help as she can get when it comes to policy, where critics say she remains literally clueless. The became evident when Biden tapped Harris to handle immigration.

Harris visited the Texas border once. When Republicans were warning of a major migrant surge in the Rio Grande Valley, she visited El Paso.

“It’s not even fair to say that she’s a day late and a dollar short. She’s nearly a hundred days late and a thousand miles short,” Republican Sen. John Cornyn said on the Senate floor in 2021.

Harris’s stance on the war in Gaza and her snubbing of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech before Congress are sure to set off the Democrat Party’s Jewish supporters.

Harris’s move to “boycott” Netanyahu’s speech on Wednesday “during a difficult war against Iran and its terror proxies is disappointing,” an anonymous Israeli official told the Telegraph. “The free world cannot afford leaders who are unable to distinguish between good and evil.”

Harris is slated to have a bilateral meeting with Netanyahu, where she will express her view that it is time to end the Israel-Hamas war, the Telegraph reported.

