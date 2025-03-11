Who is Canada’s likely new globalist leader Mark Carney?

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, March 11, 2025 Real World News



Mark Carney, a banker, became the next prime minister of Canada after winning Sunday’s Liberal Party election with nearly 86% of the vote.

Who exactly is Mark Carney?

Reuters provided a glimpse in a March 10 analysis:

“Canada’s next prime minister will be representing the broad-minded Davos set as much as he is his party.”

An alumnus of Harvard and Oxford universities, Carney worked at Goldman Sachs before joining the Bank of Canada in 2003. In 2013, he became governor of England’s central bank. Staying true to his World Economic Forum ties, he also has been a vocal advocate for investing to protect against alleged climate change.

During his days as governor of England’s central bank, Carney also appears to have became chummy with Ghislaine Maxwell, according to a Toronto Sun report.

Photos posted to social media show Carney and his wife Diana Fox Carney with Maxwell, the British socialite-turned-sex trafficker and Jeffrey Epstein associate who is serving 20 years in jail.

Carney also enters the fray against U.S. President Donald Trump.

Another Klaus Schwab acolyte did the same. Justin Trudeau is now the former Canadian prime minister.

So, will Carney be the last prime minister before Canada becomes America’s 51st state?

“Canada never, ever, will be part of America in any way, shape or form,” Carney proclaimed after winning the Liberal Party vote.

“We didn’t ask for this fight, but Canadians are always ready when someone else drops the gloves, so the Americans, they should make no mistake: In trade, as in hockey, Canada will win.”

Has anyone informed Carney that a Canadian team has not won the NHL’s Stanley Cup since 1993?

Carney vowed that his government would maintain tariffs “until the Americans show us respect … and [make] credible and reliable commitments to free and fair trade.”

Trump on Monday said that he will double tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum to 50 percent, citing Ontario’s move to levy a tax on U.S. electricity exports.

Trump on Tuesday said the additional tariffs will not take effect after Ontario Premier Doug Ford backed off on his threat to add a surcharge on electricity exports to Michigan, New York and Minnesota in retaliation for the sweeping 25% tariffs that Trump had placed on imports from Canada.]

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

Based on Ontario, Canada, placing a 25% Tariff on “Electricity” coming into the United States, I have instructed my Secretary of Commerce to add an ADDITIONAL 25% Tariff, to 50%, on all STEEL and ALUMINUM COMING INTO THE UNITED STATES FROM CANADA, ONE OF THE HIGHEST TARIFFING NATIONS ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD. This will go into effect TOMORROW MORNING, March 12th. Also, Canada must immediately drop their Anti-American Farmer Tariff of 250% to 390% on various U.S. dairy products, which has long been considered outrageous. I will shortly be declaring a National Emergency on Electricity within the threatened area. This will allow the U.S to quickly do what has to be done to alleviate this abusive threat from Canada. If other egregious, long time Tariffs are not likewise dropped by Canada, I will substantially increase, on April 2nd, the Tariffs on Cars coming into the U.S. which will, essentially, permanently shut down the automobile manufacturing business in Canada. Those cars can easily be made in the USA! Also, Canada pays very little for National Security, relying on the United States for military protection. We are subsidizing Canada to the tune of more than 200 Billion Dollars a year. WHY??? This cannot continue. The only thing that makes sense is for Canada to become our cherished Fifty First State. This would make all Tariffs, and everything else, totally disappear. Canadians taxes will be very substantially reduced, they will be more secure, militarily and otherwise, than ever before, there would no longer be a Northern Border problem, and the greatest and most powerful nation in the World will be bigger, better and stronger than ever — And Canada will be a big part of that. The artificial line of separation drawn many years ago will finally disappear, and we will have the safest and most beautiful Nation anywhere in the World — And your brilliant anthem, “O Canada,” will continue to play, but now representing a GREAT and POWERFUL STATE within the greatest Nation that the World has ever seen! Why would our Country allow another Country to supply us with electricity, even for a small area? Who made these decisions, and why? And can you imagine Canada stooping so low as to use ELECTRICITY, that so affects the life of innocent people, as a bargaining chip and threat? They will pay a financial price for this so big that it will be read about in History Books for many years to come!

