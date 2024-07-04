Whistleblower: FBI is revoking security clearances of conservative agents

by WorldTribune Staff, July 3, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



A former FBI supervisor who oversaw security clearance reviews is the latest whistleblower to allege that the bureau has been suspending or revoking the security clearances of agents it believes hold conservative political views, a report said.

The new allegations surfaced Tuesday in correspondence obtained by Just the News that was sent to the House and Senate Judiciary committees and Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

The ex-FBI supervisor provided several examples of political bias in the complaint he field. The bias, the whistleblower said, was directed against individuals who appeared supportive of President Donald Trump, held doubts about how the bureau was pursuing J6 suspects, and held skeptical views of the effectiveness of the Covid shots.

“As a supervisor in the FBI’s security division, the new whistleblower — whose name remains redacted — had a front row seat to what his complaint describes as political bias from the bureau leaders against their employees,” Just the News reported.

“If an FBI employee fit a certain profile as a political conservative, they were viewed as security concerns and unworthy to work at the FBI,” the whistleblower’s lawyer, Empower Oversight President Tristan Leavitt, wrote to Horowitz in the complaint and requested an independent investigation.

In addition to the behavior the whistleblower observed in FBI leadership, he claims to have experienced himself an episode of retaliation. After he brought concerns about his supervisor’s behavior to the Justice Department, his clearance was suspended. In fact, the day after he contacted the inspector general on Sept. 19, 2023, with complaints about one of his supervisors, he was called in to a meeting and notified that he would be suspended, according to the complaint.

The bureau officials cited his decision to send an image of “health and wellness” activities to a former FBI colleague and for “performance” issues and “attitude,” according to the complaint. The whistleblower submitted to a polygraph test after the interview, which “indicated no deception” in his denial that he sent the image to an outside source. Nevertheless, the suspension was upheld and he was escorted out of the building.

Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs said the latest revelation should spur Congress to use its power of the purse to keep the FBI in check.

“There are things that we can do that Congress should have done, and now I hope my recalcitrant friends will join me. We should be actually defunding aspects of the FBI. That is what the founders gave us that is the best check,” Biggs told the “Just the News, No Noise” TV show on Tuesday.

“I know people say, ‘Oh, you’re anti police, because you want to do that.’ You know what I am? I am anti-violation of Americans’ rights. And there are things within the FBI that we need, that they do a good job on, and there are things that they are abusing and are weaponized. And so you stop funding those areas. And doggone it, if we’re…if we’re not willing to do that, then we’re not willing to stand up for freedom in America today,” Biggs added.

