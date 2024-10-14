Where have you gone Daniel Burrell? Hunter’s former associate fails to appear in Vegas court

by WorldTribune Staff, October 14, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



The former business associate of Hunter Biden who was arrested in Nantucket last month and charged with writing $1.5 million worth of bad checks to a Las Vegas casino did not show up for his court appearance last week.

An arrest warrant was issued for Daniel Burrell after he failed to appear before Judge Cynthia Cruz in Las Vegas Justice Court. A status check hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 21, the Las Vegas Review Journal reported.

Burrell, a Yale-business grad and senior advisor to former John Kerry’s failed 2004 presidential campaign, served as CEO of Rosemont Realty from 2009-2013. The firm had ties to Hunter Biden, who served on Rosemont’s advisory board.

The Santa Fe-based commercial real estate company oversaw 173 office buildings in 25 states.

Burrell raised $575 million to expand the firm in 2013 according to the Santa Fe New Mexican media outlet.

According to Justice Court documents, on Feb. 12, 2023, Burrell wrote checks of $1 million and $500,000 for cash and chips at the Bellagio. The casino later discovered the Century Bank account the checks had been written on had been closed.

In May 2024, Clark County Deputy District Attorney Charles Thoman filed a three-count criminal complaint accusing Burrell of passing a check without sufficient funds with intent to defraud, obtaining money under false pretenses, and theft.

Burrell was arrested in Nantucket, Massachusetts, on Sept. 20, a day after his Nantucket mansion was sold for $12.5 million in a foreclosure auction. After spending a day in the Nantucket Police Department jail, Burrell was released on $10,000 bail.

Pitkin County, Colorado, where Aspen is located, also had filed warrants for Burrell’s arrest for allegedly defaulting on more than $75 million in bank loans he used to make divorce payments, buy a yacht, and purchase luxury homes.

We have been tracking this saga for about 6 weeks now. It’s setting up to be one of the top stories @MarcoPolo501c3 tracks this year. Burrell spent years in @HunterBiden‘s orbit; the son of the pResident even stayed in Burrell’s home in NM (with the @SecretService in tow of… https://t.co/dhPZA5cPNU pic.twitter.com/OnCQBJAsVI — Marco Polo (@MarcoPolo501c3) January 24, 2024

