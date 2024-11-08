What’s taking so long, Arizona?; Democrat popular vote charts everyone is talking about

by WorldTribune Staff, November 8, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



At 9 a.m. on Friday, the U.S. Senate race in Arizona between Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Rep. Ruben Gallego was still listed as “too close to call.”

In fact, the percent of the vote counted statewide sat at 79%. Nearly 800,000 ballots had yet to be counted.

What gives?

War Room contributor and former Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington noted:

“You know why it’s taking so long? They’re trying to figure out how to keep Gallego below Trump, but higher than Lake. And they’re printing all the ballots to match their bogus down ballot result. Ban voting machines, ban extended counting, and prosecute the cheaters!”

In the U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania, The Associate Press has called the race for Republican David McCormick over Democrat incumbent Sen. Bob Casey, who has refused to concede. The McCormick win would give Republicans a 53-46 advantage with the Lake-Gallego result still not called.

In the battle for control of the House of Representatives, as of Friday morning, reports put Republicans at 216 seats and Democrats 208 with 11 yet to be called. It takes 218 seats to control the House.

Meanwhile, some major media outlets continued to run electoral maps showing Arizona and Nevada as not called for President-elect Donald Trump.

“The reason the media is keeping Trump under 300 electoral points is to deny the narrative of the ‘Trump landslide,’ ” Human Events editor Jack Posobiec said. “They’ll drag it out and then admit it at the last minute without any accompanying narrative. Don’t think for a second this isn’t why they are doing this.”

They there’s the popular vote.

As of noon on Friday, Trump had 74,269,891 votes and Kamala Harris was at 69,801,539.

Remember: Joe Biden reportedly received 81.3 million votes in 2020’s “most secure election ever.”

Democrat scorecard:

2004 Kerry – 59M

2008 Obama – 69.5M

2012 Obama – 65.9M

2016 Clinton – 65.9M

2020 Biden – 81.3M

2024 Harris – 69.8M

The last 4 popular vote counts charted:

