What RFK Jr. told ABC anchor about bias: Media goes all-out in closing days

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 3, 2024



The chief political analyst of the New York Times warned on Sunday that pollsters are likely once again to be underestimating Donald Trump.

Leftist media outlets are well aware of this, yet they continue to push polls showing Democrat Kamala Harris leading or tied with Trump.

The NYT analyst, Nate Cohn, admitted on X that he has “no idea whether our polls (or any polls) polls [are] ‘right.’ ”

As the election grows nearer, the desperation to push Harris as the frontrunner increases.

Now, however, their are independent voices, including Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to counter the Left’s narrative and to take a stand against what they see as blatant media bias.

RFK Jr: in a recent appearance with Tucker Carlson unloaded on the issue of today’s hyperpartisan media:

“One of the anchors of ABC called me today and I had an off-the-record discussion with him. He said, there’s so much division in this country, and I said, that’s because you’re causing it … you’re demonizing Trump, you’re vilifying him, you’re calling us garbage, you’re calling him Hitler, you’re calling him a fascist. I said, by the way, you’re writing all these article condemning me coming into Washington and dismantling the pharmaceutical paradigm, but where are you getting your salary? From Pharma. He said, we tell both sides of the story, and I said, no you don’t. He said, President Trump is saying radical things … he said he’s gonna pull CBS’s license, and I said, he ought to pull CBS’s license. CBS doesn’t own the airwaves, we do, the people of the United States own the airwaves. CBS is licensed to use the airwaves, but only to advance the public benefit.”

Hugh Hewitt removes his earpiece and storms off the set live on-air, labeling The Washington Post an “election ad” for Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/aP3oarz5TP — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 1, 2024

This is a clear and blatant effort to evade the FCC’s Equal Time rule. The purpose of the rule is to avoid exactly this type of biased and partisan conduct – a licensed broadcaster using the public airwaves to exert its influence for one candidate on the eve of an election.… https://t.co/LliZF0po9t — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) November 3, 2024

