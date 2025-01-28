Was it the military, DOGE or just plain Trump? California water supply increased

by WorldTribune Staff, January 28, 2025 Real World News



In a post to Truth Social on Monday night, President Donald Trump wrote: “The United States Military just entered the Great State of California and, under Emergency Powers, TURNED ON THE WATER flowing abundantly from the Pacific Northwest, and beyond. The days of putting a Fake Environmental argument, over the PEOPLE, are OVER. Enjoy the water, California!!!”

Earlier on Monday, Politico reported that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) had paid a visit to California’s water-delivery infrastructure. DOGE officials visited the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s water pumps in Northern California and said they, on Trump’s order, worked with the agency to increase water deliveries south.

“Congratulations to the Administration and DOI’s Bureau of Reclamation for more than doubling the Federally pumped water flowing toward Southern California in < 72 hours,” the agency posted on X on Tuesday morning. “Was an honor for the DOGE team to work with you. Great job!”

California officials insist it did not go down as Trump and DOGE said it did.

“The military did not enter California,” California’s state Department of Water Resources posted on X after 10 p.m. Pacific time. “The federal government restarted federal water pumps after they were offline for maintenance for three days. State water supplies in Southern California remain plentiful.”

Then again, widespread reports detailed how California did not have the water resources need to fight the Los Angeles area wildfires in which several people died, thousands lost their homes, and some 50,000 acres burned.

On Friday, Trump signed an executive order titled “Emergency Measures to Provide Water Resources in California and Improve Disaster Response in Certain Areas,” which directed the Secretary of Defense, Attorney General, Secretary of Homeland Security, Secretary of Commerce, Secretary of the Interior, and Secretary of Agriculture to “expeditiously take all measures, consistent with all applicable authorities, to ensure adequate water resources in Southern California. Each shall report to me within 15 days on all authorities, including emergency authorities, available to ensure, require, maintain, or use infrastructure necessary to fight and prevent massive wildfires in Southern California.”

The Secretary of the Interior and the Secretary of Commerce have been tasked with taking action “to override existing activities that unduly burden efforts to maximize water deliveries” under the executive order and will consider “actions including those consistent with the ‘No Action Alternative’ in the Final Environmental Impact Statement issued November 15, 2024, by the Bureau of Reclamation on Long-term Operation of the Central Valley Project [CVP] and State Water Project.”

The order states that the Secretary of the Interior, through the Bureau of Reclamation, “shall utilize his discretion to operate the CVP to deliver more water and produce additional hydropower, including by increasing storage and conveyance, and jointly operating federal and state facilities, to high-need communities, notwithstanding any contrary State or local laws.”

The order states that “all available measures” will be taken to make sure that state agencies like the California Department of Water Resources “do not interfere with the Bureau of Reclamation’s operation of the project to maximize water delivery to high-need communities or otherwise, including but not limited to the issuance of a new Record of Decision maximizing water deliveries and consistent with the 2020 Record of Decision.”

A plan will be developed and executed within five days of the order’s signing regarding the removal of contaminated debris left from the fires, and a plan will be implemented to “to enable the timely and appropriate use of Federal preparedness grants for the City of Los Angeles,” of which the city has not used the “majority” of its $213 million allotment since fiscal year 2021. The executive order noted, “These Federal preparedness grants shall not be used to support illegal aliens.”

