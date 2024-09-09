Video shows biological male’s dominant form in Division I women’s college volleyball match

by WorldTribune Staff, September 9, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



A video posted to X on Sept. 6 by women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines shows a biological male on the San Jose State women’s volleyball team dominating in a match against Iowa.

“Look how high he jumps. Look at the speed of the ball,” Gaines writes (see the video below). “Not only is this unfair, it’s dangerous.”

Reduxx reported that Blaire Fleming, born Brayden, withheld his biological sex from his teammates and his opponents. Fleming is currently playing women’s Division I volleyball for San Jose State University in the Mountain West Conference.

Reduxx had previously reported that a volleyball player from California was set to become the first known male recipient of a women’s NCAA Division I athletic scholarship after successfully hiding his biological sex from his teammates.

Tate Drageset, 17, verbally committed to the University of Washington, but following reports revealing he was a biological male it was learned that the university rescinded the offer.

Fleming transferred to San Jose State from Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina.

“He appears to have fled to California just before the Save Women’s Sports Bill became law” in South Carolina, the report said. The new law “would have prohibited him from continuing to play on female teams” in South Carolina.

Fleming played on the girls varsity volleyball team at John Champe High School in Virginia, where he set school records for most kills in a match and season.

“While the exact age Fleming was transitioned is unknown, early photos posted to his aunt’s Facebook show he was raised as a boy, and only began presenting in feminine clothing in 2016 when he would have been approximately 14 years old,” the Reduxx report said. “His family members have been careful not to publicly identify him as transgender, but his grandmother referred to him as her ‘grandson’ in an early photo.”

Speaking to Reduxx, the mother of an opposing player revealed that her suspicions were first raised during the 2022-2023 season:

“I first watched my daughter play Blaire via livestream and then in person for a second match,” the mother, who wished to remain anonymous, said. “My daughter mentioned to me before the second match that there were rumors about Blaire being a male.”

Support American Journalism

Upon attending the match, she immediately noticed that Fleming appeared to be male, both in the way he looked and his mannerisms on the court:

“He jumped higher and hit harder than any woman on the court. There was no other female athlete on the court that day that could compare with Blaire’s athleticism. He also had very narrow hips. I took notice of how he was dressed with a longer shirt in the front as well.”

Reduxx reported that, during the match, the anonymous parent noted that her daughter was suffering far more physical injuries and strains than she ever had before in her volleyball career, and was constantly icing and rubbing her arms after blocking shots from Fleming. She says her daughter’s teammates were also struggling, with the defenders being unable to react quickly to his high-intensity strikes.

“He was basically unstoppable at times. He was jumping so high that I was concerned our blockers could not defend against such a fast moving hit,” she says.

Along with Gaines, tennis great Martina Navratilova also spoke out about Fleming’s dominance in women’s volleyball: “Not just unfair but dangerous and not sustainable. At this rate so many women athletes will be erased.”

Other X users called out Navratilova for speaking out against men playing in women’s sports while at the same time supporting the Democrat politicians who are enabling it.

“Yes but also it’s really important to keep voting for the people who made this insanity possible. I don’t understand you,” one response to Navratilova’s post said.

Navratilova responded: “It’s called the body of work. I agree with the democrats on all other important issues. I disagree on this. I disagree with the republicans on all other important issues, I agree with them on this one. And I believe the Dems will see the light sooner rather than later.”

To which another response said: “So then why keep complaining? You’re not willing to vote for anyone who would stop this so why cry about it?”

Male player from San Jose State @SanJoseStateVB, Blaire Fleming, leads his team to victory against Iowa @IowaVolleyball. Look how high he jumps. Look at the speed of the ball. Not only is this unfair, it’s dangerous. pic.twitter.com/1JXcll1zeh — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) September 6, 2024

Help Wanted