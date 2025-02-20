Vance’s message to young men: Ignore ‘broken culture’ that wants ‘androgynous idiots’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 20, 2025 Real World News

Vice President JD Vance, a married father of three with a full beard, fired a loud broadside on Thursday at the Left’s obsession with “toxic masculinity.”

Vance’s comments came at Thursday’s CPAC during a Q&A session with host Mercedes Schlapp:

The Q&A session in its entirety:

