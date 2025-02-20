Vance’s message to young men: Ignore ‘broken culture’ that wants ‘androgynous idiots’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 20, 2025 Real World News



Vice President JD Vance, a married father of three with a full beard, fired a loud broadside on Thursday at the Left’s obsession with “toxic masculinity.”

Vance’s comments came at Thursday’s CPAC during a Q&A session with host Mercedes Schlapp:

Vice President JD Vance has a powerful message for young men 🔥🔥 “My message to young men is don’t allow this broken culture to send you a message that you’re a bad person because you’re a man, because you like to tell a joke, because you like to have a beer with your friends,… pic.twitter.com/JKWuX9cQhn — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 20, 2025

The Q&A session in its entirety:

